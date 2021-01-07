On Wednesday, Penn State's Board of Trustees approved a proposal to reduce the cost of room and board for students living on campus in light of the delay of in-person classes until Feb. 15.

The rate for a double room has dropped from $3,427 to $2,754, a reduction of $673.

The price for a mid-level meal plan has been lowered by $284, from $2,449 to $2,165.

The rate for a student living in a double room and with a mid-level meal plan is $4,919 for the spring semester as opposed to the previous rate of $5,876. This reduced the price of room and board by 16.3% for students.

In-person classes were initially set to begin on Jan. 19.

According to Penn State News, prices vary from campus to campus. Revised housing rates for commonwealth campuses can be found on the Penn State housing website.

