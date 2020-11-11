Penn State THON revealed its 2021 logo during its 100 Days ‘Til THON celebration via Facebook livestream on Wednesday night.

The logo design depicts a pilot flying an airplane to spread the message that all children will rise and soar. Above the pilot are the words “Rise and Unify” on a flag in orange, which contrasts the blue airplane.

“This logo is an embodiment of the reality that we rise by lifting each other. As children, we all want the power to fly, and THON 2021 will soar,” Katie Solomon, executive director of THON 2021, said.

The logo was designed by Penn State graphic design student Kimmy Mate.

As children, we all want the power to fly. To rise above the skyscrapers and clouds is a reminder that we all have the ability to reach new heights. Rise and Unify brings forward the message that this year we are not limited by our circumstances, but rather empowered. pic.twitter.com/I07WrWj7VO — Penn State THON™ (@THON) November 11, 2020

The theme “Rise and Unify” was highlighted at the event as a catalyst to the logo’s design, as well as the Human Photo of Growth.

“Growth goes with the theme and represents what everyone is going through this year,” Sydney Haykel, THON 100 Days ‘Til THON Celebration Captain, said. “This year has provided us with an amazing opportunity to grow as people and as a community while breaking boundaries to see how far we can go.”

Spectators seemed supportive of THON this year, despite the virtual platform, and they were enthusiastic about the new logo design.

“THON has seen so much growth this year, and I am so proud to be a part of this community!” Brian Seitz wrote in the livestream chat.

Other viewers agreed.

“THON is doing an absolutely amazing job in these unprecedented times!” Julia Alexis wrote in the livestream chat.

THON will be held virtually Feb. 19 to 21.

