Comic books are not just for fun anymore — some aim to save lives through education.

Professors are using graphic art to teach medical students about their fields while also educating the general public about topics such as diseases and disorders, death and other parts of life that may be traumatic.

Kendra Boileau, assistant director and editor-in-chief of Penn State University Press, created a project titled “Graphic Mundi,” which brings medicine and other serious topics together in comic book form. The project will be launched in spring 2021.

“[Graphic Mundi] will house graphic novels that are [focused] on graphic medicine topics and also graphic novels that go beyond the medical topics to engage in other serious topics like the environment, social justice, war narrative, migration narrative [or] any of the serious topics that are current these days that people are interested in learning more about,” Boileau said.

Boileau and her colleagues have studied graphic medicine for years, as she began working for Penn State University Press in 2010.

Through Penn State, Boileau said she has been able to learn about the medium while also pursuing this passion of hers.

“There’s something about the medium that engages the reader and allows the reader to identify with protagonists,” Boileau said. “It’s a good medium for drawing the reader into the story, especially when it’s about really difficult topics that are hard to talk about, like death and dying, or even things like climate change…”

She said relatability is a common goal of graphic medicine, especially in her collaborative Graphic Mundi project.

She said by working with others and networking her way through her career, Boileau was able to meet Susan Squier, who is a Penn State professor of women's, gender and sexuality studies and English.

Squier had been studying and developing what would be graphic medicine when Boileau first arrived at Penn State about a decade ago.

Squier went on to work with various other professionals all over the world, she said.

After publishing a handful of articles about comics and medicine, Squier’s work was noticed by doctor and cartoonist Ian Williams.

“A core group of us decided that we wanted to write a book together called ‘Graphic Medicine Manifesto,’” Squier said about her beginnings. “We started putting together a proposal to go to the press for a book that would combine individually authored chapters on our own experiences teaching with or working with comics in the areas that related to medicine and health.”

Michael Green, a professor of humanities and medicine at Penn State’s Hershey campus, is also a graphic medicine pioneer.

As a professor, Green has used graphic medicine to teach his medical students large topics in a way that is easier to digest — through comics.

“Graphic medicine is particularly good at showing the experience of health, disease and illness and representing it visually and telling stories about people who have come in contact with the medical system,” Green said.

Green said it’s not easy to understand what some experiences are like if one has not encountered it firsthand.

For example, the average person may not know what it feels like to have cancer or to experience a traumatic event, but could have a better understanding through a comic that explains the process in a simpler way than a textbook might, according to Green.

“You can get all sorts of stories from the patient’s point of view, the doctor’s point of view, the medical student’s point of view or of a family member,” Green said. “Those stories help us understand better what it’s like to be healthy and sick...”

Though graphic medicine is a relatively new concept, having only evolved in the last 15 years or less, Green said he’s hopeful it will continue growing and gaining popularity as new projects like Graphic Mundi develop.