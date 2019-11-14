For Penn State’s transgender students, navigating college comes with an extra layer of challenges in having one’s identity reflected — even in the most basic of aspects.

Helping students deal with these challenges often means dealing with emotional issues, as well.

When a student transitions at Penn State, they must undertake a process to have services and departments within the university recognize their gender identity.

Often, that process starts with a student changing their name. This, according to Brian Patchcoski, director of the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, is one of the first places that students encounter difficult choices.

Students must choose whether they want to change their name legally, or just within the university. If they choose not to change their name legally, several departments will not be able to fully acknowledge the change.

Further steps are more complicated — for instance, the system through which students change their names in LionPATH, Canvas and on student IDs is different than the system through which they change their names in University Health Services.

However, Patchcoski said the university is working on changing this, and hopes to have the process standardized by next year.

This name-changing process, according to student Dylan Miller, is the easy part.

“[The name change process in LionPATH] was really nice because I just had to go to [Patchcoski], so that was okay.” Miller (senior-psychology) said.

More problems come up, Miller said, when certain parts of the university are not aware of the name change.

University testing centers, according to Miller and student Ryley Lehew, used to often be unaware that students had changed their names and would read aloud a student’s old name — which transgender individuals refer to as their “dead name.”

Lehew (senior-animal science) noted that after he complained, the testing center was very receptive to the issue.

Patchcoski said that Penn State’s testing centers across the commonwealth recently changed this policy, so the centers will now all be aware of name changes.

One of the biggest hurdles students face — and an area where Patchcoski feels Penn State has shown a lot of growth — is housing.

Housing is always an issue for LGBTQ students, Miller said.

“Am I going to get that transphobic or homophobic roommate? Am I going to struggle? Am I going to have an issue going to the bathroom? Am I going to have to live in a single?” Miller said.

LGBTQ students have several options for housing, many of them created in recent years.

Students can live in Ally House, a special living option for LGBTQ students. If they choose not to live in Ally House, upperclassmen can live in gender-neutral housing.

This year, the university implemented a system where the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity screens students during the New Student Orientation process and reaches out to gender-diverse freshmen to find them the housing where they would feel most comfortable.

Despite this process, problems still arise.

Jackson Doheny transitioned during February in his senior year of high school, but Penn State took longer to process the information than he expected, and Doheny (freshman-psychology) had to live with a female roommate during his New Student Orientation.

Still, Doheny, along with Miller and Lehew had only good things to say about Patchcoski and the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity.

Patchcoski said that helping students with even the most basic parts of their transitions can be a difficult and emotional process.

“Whether it’s navigating really difficult housing questions or really difficult questions about medical stuff… we’ll work through [students’ problems] together,” Patchcoski said.