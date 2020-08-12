The lawyer representing multiple defendants in the lawsuit regarding the hazing-related death of former Penn State student Timothy Piazza has withdrawn from the case, according to court documents filed Monday.

Piazza was a sophomore pledge who died after consuming at least 18 alcoholic drinks in less than 82 minutes and suffered multiple injuries after falling down the on-campus fraternity's basement stairs. Penn State permanently banned the fraternity in 2017.

Michael Leahey — who represented former Penn State football athletic trainer and live-in fraternity advisor Tim Bream, The Alpha Upsilon Chapter of the Fraternity Beta Theta Pi, Inc., third-party and crossclaim defendants listed in the case — filed a motion for leave to withdraw as counsel.

William Carlucci, an attorney based in Williamsport, Pa., is the clients' new counsel, and said via email Wednesday he has "very little personal knowledge" of why Leahey was required to withdraw from the case.

The motion states that Leahey and his clients agreed to terminate their relationship.

Leahey did not immediately respond to an email request seeking comment.

