Snackpass, a food-ordering app created by Yale students that will enable students to skip restaurant lines and connect with friends, is coming to Penn State in mid-October.

According to Jamie Marshall — one of the founders of Snackpass and its current chief operating officer — the app will be free for Penn State students to use.

With every order, students will earn one “reward point” for themselves and one “bonus reward point” for a friend. App-users will be able to see which of their friends are sending and receiving points. Points can be used for rewards like discounts.

“It’s a really fun way to connect with friends,” Marshall said. “It’s a nice way to show friends that you’re thinking of them.”

The app, founded by Marshall and other Yale students in 2017, is currently used at over 14 universities, including the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Michigan.

“We see ourselves as a brand built by students for students,” said Benjamin Rubenstein, business operations and expansion manager for Snackpass. “We have a unique understanding of what [Generation] Z and students really want from an app in general: something that’s social and more efficient.”

The Snackpass team hopes to partner with as many of the off-campus restaurants in State College as it can prior to its launch for Penn State students in mid-October.

Marcus Lusby leads restaurant partnerships in Pennsylvania for Snackpass and will help lead the operations at Penn State as well.

“Students can expect a lot of their favorite restaurants on the app,” Lusby said. “There’s a good spectrum.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Things to do at Penn State the week of Sept. 20 Even though the coronavirus pandemic has caused many events to be canceled or postponed, the…

Though Lusby couldn’t reveal specific partnerships yet, he said the variety of restaurants will include American, Mexican and Mediterranean food, as well as pizza.

According to the Snackpass website, common Snackpass restaurants that also happen to be in State College are Jamba Juice, Moe’s, Papa John’s and Subway.

Marshall said students will also be able to purchase food items via the app and send them to friends for special occasions.

The app will offer discounts and promotions for students while simultaneously benefiting local restaurants, Rubenstein said.

“Every order is a mini-referral for a restaurant,” Rubenstein said. “Restaurants will save money and drive more orders and use our own marketing capabilities.”

Snackpass will especially help business for “mom-and-pop” type restaurants that students love, according to Rubenstein.

“They’re the ones that might not have the technology to really support their business,” Rubenstein said.

Marshall added that the app will help restaurants build their takeout business during the coronavirus pandemic, as many have limited seating due to state and local rules.

Lusby said using Snackpass will be a “good way” to support restaurants during the pandemic.

“It will give restaurants resources to operate safely during COVID-19,” Lusby said.

Marshall said the app is looking for Penn State students to be “Snackpass Ambassadors” to work on marketing campaigns.

“Snackpass ambassadors gain startup experience for future careers in marketing, business, tech or their own future businesses,” Snackpass said in a statement. “Top ambassadors are heavily considered for Snackpass summer internships and full-time roles after graduation.”

Lusby explained that as an ambassador, students should be interested in marketing and sales.

“If students are looking to work with restaurant tech and a fast growing startup, this is definitely a great opportunity for them,” Lusby said.

Rubenstein said Snackpass is excited to partner with Penn State and is looking forward to October.

“Penn State has such a dense and vibrant student population of all ages,” Rubenstein said. “We want to cater and be that reliable app to fulfill their eating and social needs.”