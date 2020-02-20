Florida State University honored its former President and current Penn State President Eric Barron with a new life-size bronze statue on campus.

According to Florida State University News press release, the university revealed the statue at the grand opening of a project Barron launched during his tenure — a new Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science Building.

The statue is located outside the building to commemorate Barron’s work on initiating its construction, according to the release.

Barron served as the 14th president of Florida State from 2010 to 2014 before moving to his current position as president of Penn State. He graduated from Florida State in 1973 with a bachelor of science degree in geology.

John Thrasher, the current president of Florida State University, commissioned the statue of Barron.

