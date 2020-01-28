The director of communications and brand public relations at the Human Rights Watch visited Penn State Monday night during an event hosted by Penn State’s Advertising and Public Relations Club.

Bjorn Trowery graduated from Penn State’s Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications in 2008, and 10 years later was awarded the 2018 Alumni Achievement Award, which is given to Penn State graduates who have had significant achievements.

Trowery discussed the trajectory of his career, from working with Edelman and doing PR for Starbucks and Trojan Condoms to being a Toys "R" Us spokesperson to finally serving as the director of communications at an international nonprofit organization.

The adjustment from working in the private sector to the nonprofit world was a topic he emphasized, saying it’s “very different how you go to bed at night.”

Trowery said that leaving behind for-profit companies to work for a nonprofit organization meant giving up certain luxuries in order to tackle “really heavy and worthwhile stuff.”

The Human Rights Watch is an independent, international nonprofit organization with the goal of investigating and reporting social abuses and human rights violations happening on a global scale.

“My job consists of helping them from a storytelling perspective and raising awareness of the social injustices happening in the world,” Trowery said. “I help people connect to things happening that they might not otherwise know of.”

The event, titled “Who is in the Room?” centered on the theme of diversity and inclusion, both of which Trowery has experience with professionally and personally.

“Diversity and inclusion isn’t just black and white,” Trowery said. “It’s gender, it’s orientation, it’s different ideologies, it’s having people from different nationalities and backgrounds.”

Trowery discussed how being a black man in the public relations industry has made him even more aware of the insensitivity advertisements often contain.

One incident in particular came to Trowery’s mind: an internationally produced beer campaign with the slogan, “lighter is better.”

Trowery used this “slip up” as an example of how target audiences need to be localized and not scaled internationally, as he described how the ad received no backlash when it was released in Europe, but quickly sparked controversy when it ran in the United States.

“People say U.S. consumers are more sensitive, but I’d say we’re just a bit more cultured because our society is more diverse and not as homogenous as some other places in the world,” Trowery said. “We have to be thoughtful and intentional in how we talk about certain topics.”

160 Willard was full of students listening keenly to Trowery’s words and taking advantage of the free pokey sticks.

Alexandra Kohr knew about Trowery due to his distinguished alumni status and decided to attend the event due to its relevance to what she had learned in class.

Kohr (senior-history and public relations) said she was fascinated by Trowery’s discussion of “the internal versus the external forces in terms of how companies recover from hiccups or events that may be challenging to deal with” and “how to bridge the gap between for-profit and nonprofit companies.”

Kohr added that this event not only allowed students to see the various opportunities available to them post-graduation, but also allowed them to gage a deeper understanding of what inclusion really looks like in a professional workplace.

“It allows people — especially those that fit into the majority, mainly white individuals — to get the opportunity to see what diversity and inclusion looks like outside of Penn State, especially in the real world where we’re going to see a lot of people from different nationalities, religions, ideologies and things like that,” Kohr said.

To conclude, Trowery offered several pieces of advice for the students occupying the seats in front of him, including to “leverage the alumni network and be relentless in the opportunities you seek.”