Campus Pride, an organization dedicated to protecting and creating a safer college environment for the LGBTQ community, has named Penn State in its Best of the Best list of 40 campuses nationwide.

Criteria for meeting this list includes having ample programs, policies, and benchmarks in place for the LGBTQ community.

Penn State received five stars out of five available, as well as checking off most of the boxes on Campus Pride's report card.

Campus Pride chose the top 40 campuses based on ratings from the Campus Pride Index and "specific LGBTQ-inclusive benchmark measures," according to its website.