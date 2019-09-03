The Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will host its annual Welcome Reception at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 4 in Heritage Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center.

“It’s a time [for] LGBTQ students who are new to University Park, they can get a sense of welcome and [learn what] is available and how to get in touch,” Sonya Wilmouth, Assistant Director of the LGBTQA Student Resource Center and coordinator of the event said.

The Penn State LGBTQ community and their allies are invited to partake in the meet and greet, connecting returning and new students at the beginning of this academic year.

“It’s a resource fair, so we will have offices, student groups and some community groups will have tables set up so that students can get an idea of how these offices work with our office and how they support our LGBTQ+ community,” Wilmouth said.

The reception will include food and a DJ as well.

“The event will have a very relaxed atmosphere and a time for people to have conversations,” Wilmouth said. “Students can ask specific questions of groups [and] with our student groups they can find out how to get involved.”

