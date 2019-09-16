A portion of Pollock Road will be closed Sept. 17 for a Penn State Police event, according to Penn State Transportation Services.

The section of the road in between Osmond Laboratory and the HUB-Robeson Center will be shut down from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Penn State Police will host a “University Police and Public Safety Meet and Greet” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the front of the HUB. The event allows students and employees to meet Penn State police officers, administrators and staff, according to the event’s Facebook page.