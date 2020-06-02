THON 2021 Executive Director Katie Solomon released a statement on Tuesday condemning "multiple acts of violence" in America, including the behavior of an alleged student and former THON volunteer shown in a photo with a swastika drawn on her back.

Solomon stated that the individual in question is no longer affiliated with the philanthropy. Penn State has not announced it has verified the individual in question's identity.

"The mistreatment of any individual or group based on race, religion, gender or sexual orientation within the THON community will not be tolerated," the statement reads. "We must continue to work together to build this community on the basis of inclusion and serving others."

Solomon encouraged readers to share resources, donate to relief funds, listen to their peers and educate themselves on how to "combat these social injustices."

"When we log off of social media, we need to ask ourselves how we can be the catalysts for change and represent the same messages of peace and love that we have all shared online," the statement reads.

Solomon concluded by stating that THON is a community for all people, and that it welcomes everyone's "thoughts, ideas and questions."