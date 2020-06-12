Penn State's "Potential Return to Campus" survey is currently under review with three days until the university announces a decision on the upcoming fall semester.

The survey was sent out to 16,864 students from the University Park campus as well as eight branch campuses. According to Penn State News, the overall response rate was 35.5%.

Survey results indicate that most students are interested in returning to campus in the fall, with 86% of University Park students and 87% of students at commonwealth campuses saying they are "somewhat" or "very likely" to return to campus this fall, according to the news release.

Additionally, students indicated more concern for the well-being of others in light of the coronavirus than themselves. Penn State News reported that survey respondents are most concerned about students coming from virus "hot spots," being around large crowds and the sanitization of classrooms.

University Park students indicated that they are more likely to use hand sanitizer when entering classrooms (94.6%) than those as commonwealth campuses, but less likely likely to maintain a six foot distance while in class (76.9%).

Students at commonwealth campuses indicated that they are less likely to have their temperatures scanned upon entering classrooms (72%).

While respondents at campuses across the state said they would likely follow safety precautions in public, many students indicated they would continue to have close contact with friends other than their roommates.

According to Penn State News, students expressed concerns regarding their "day-to-day" needs such as tuition, access to food, health care and public transportation.

The university is reviewing its "Return to Work" employee survey as well before an official statement is made on June 15.