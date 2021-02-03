Following a year of justice movements and protests, the Department of Landscape Architecture and the Stuckeman School hosted the architects of "Society's Cage: The Shape of Institutional Racism" Wednesday night.

Paul Daniel Marriot, associate professor of landscape architecture at the Stuckeman School, and Stephen Carpenter ll, the dean of the College of Arts and Architecture, introduced the speakers from the Society's Cage project.

Dayton Schroter and Julian Arrington of the Smith Group presented their architectural project called "Society's Cage," which opened at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. in summer 2020 and moved to Baltimore in the fall.

"Society's Cage is an objective attempt to conceptualize the 400 years of violence in America and institutional racism," Schroter said. "We got started just shortly after the death of George Floyd."

Schroter serves as the leader of the Smith Group's justice, equity, diversity and inclusion committee. Arrington, a Howard University graduate, is the lead designer of the group's D.C. cultural studio.

The design was based upon four facades of institutional racism, including lynching, mass incarceration, police killing and capital punishment, according to Arrington.

"Our design mantra is design a better future, and that essentially entails the ideals of place making, story telling, sustainability, integration, innovation and design justice," Arrington said. "The form and the shape of the pavilion is literally a physical representation of racist institutional structures."

According to Schroter, the design for the project was based around triggering emotion and moving visitors emotionally by asking them to hold their breaths for eight minutes and 46 seconds — the amount of time George Floyd spent suffocating before his death — upon entering the cage.

The cage features names and quotes from individuals who are affected by and in the Black Lives Matter and Civil Rights movements. Steel bars are seen hanging from the top of the 15-foot square platform.

The project doubles as a fundraising campaign partnered with A.I.A. Architectural Foundation to raise money for diversity advancement scholarship programs.

"What was beautiful about it is that you could read people's sort of political ideology based on their reaction and their expressions," Schroter said. "Even the people who seemed to be a little uncomfortable always came forward and spent time actually walking around, reading all the facts and really absorbing it, and even going inside."

The installation hosted dance interpretations and other artistic interpretations such as poetry and singers. The project team commissioned Yauri Dalencour — a dancer, choreographer and owner of Dancetime Publications — to perform a dance in the installation.

"Some people came to us in a confessional tone where they felt like the cage gave them or shed light to them in a way where they recognized their complicity or complicitness with racism," Arrington said.

Schroter and Arrington explained their hopes for the future of the project and expansion globally. According to the pair, there is interest in the United Kingdom as well as American cities such as Chicago and New York City.

"We took the ugliness of racism and we rendered it in a beautiful way to draw people in to have uncomfortable but necessary conversations," Schroter said.

The project can be toured virtually on the Smith Group's website.

"Every site and every place kind of has its own unique history and stories that need to be held, and Society's Cage has a way of drawing all that to the surface and empowering people to be able to tell some of those stories that oftentimes don't get told," Schroter said.

MORE STATE COLLEGE NEWS

+3 Here are the latest stores set to close in Nittany Mall Three additional stores are set to join the list of stores that have recently closed in the …