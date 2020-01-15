Students can now use LionCash to get their Panera fix on campus.

All four University Park Panera Bread locations — at Otto’s Café, the Katz Graduate Building, Reese’s Café and the Zoller Gallery — will now accept LionCash, according to a press release.

Customers can use their student ID card at the ordering kiosks or cashier stations.

LionCash is an online, prepaid flexible account that students and faculty of Penn State can load funds onto using a credit or debit card.

Panera replaced multiple Au Bon Pain locations on campus beginning in the fall 2019 semester.

