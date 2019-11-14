Society’s reliance upon forms of instant communication — including email and text messaging — has become quite prominent in the operation of daily life.

For Penn State students, this immediate transportation of information has both positively and negatively influenced the way that they go about their daily lives.

Some students reflected that although receiving notifications such as these in a frequent, high volume can be bothersome, there are positive aspects to it.

Julia Hyland said this dynamic is all about appreciating the benefits of today’s technology, even though it can be a lot to deal with at once.

“It’s kind of a balancing act. I hate how much my work GroupMe blows up, but at the same time, 10 minutes ago I asked, ‘Who can take my shift tonight?’ and in two minutes, someone took it,” Hyland (sophomore-security risk analysis) said. “So then at the same time, I feel like it is a good thing. With technology, you can see what you want to see.”

Tanner Romano agreed the ability to communicate with anyone at any time produces both helpful and irritating outcomes.

“I personally say that it’s a lot easier to stay connected with everybody and stay up to date with plans nearly to the minute, just because of how consistently people respond to messages,” Romano (junior-criminology) said. “It also becomes annoying at certain times, too, so I also throw a lot of group chats on mute and come back to 150 messages.”

Romano added this rapid communication can be used for negative purposes, which take away from the effectiveness of the medium.

“I also feel like it’s super detrimental when I think of how much social media can influence people,” Romano said. “It definitely has positives and drawbacks, because you’re connected to people at all points in time, but it also allows more outlets for bullying and things like that to spread quickly.”

London Steingrabe said that constantly being connected to people in this manner becomes stressful if she has a lot on her mind.

“There have been days where I just don’t want to talk to anybody, but if someone needs me, I have to have my phone on,” Steingrabe (sophomore- biobehavioral health) said. “I feel weird turning my phone off because I want to talk to people, but I want to be left alone.”

Steingrabe said online communication tends to serve as a cover-up for in-person conversation, and she will occasionally text people in an attempt to solve problems instead of talking to them face-to-face. She also said communication via text or social media often feels artificial and not genuine.

RELATED:

+2 How social media impacts the mental health of students at Penn State The current crop of Penn State students was born from roughly 1997-2001, and social media ha…

“I know my cousin is always on her phone,” Steingrabe said. “She’s always on Snapchat and they just send pictures of their foreheads back and forth, and I’m wondering, ‘How is this a conversation?’ It’s just pointless.”

Extending from this concept, Dani Lopez said the possibility of instant conversation has created expectations of immediate responses even though it is unrealistic for everyone to reply right away.

“I think it’s been very unhealthy for our generation, because we’re so used to always being on our phones and always having instant communication that when we don’t have it, it can lead to over-analyzation and misinterpretation of what the other person may be thinking,” Lopez (sophomore-biology in neuroscience) said. “It adds a lot of anxiety and stress to our lives that is not necessary.”

Lopez said she feels people could benefit by straying from the current state of technological communication — whether it be email, group messaging apps or text.

“There have been times where I’ve thought about our parents going to college and how they were able to go about life and not having to constantly worry about that sort of thing,” Lopez said. “There’s kind of a ‘less is more’ idea to it.”

Steingrabe also said she believes that slightly removing oneself from technology could improve mentality and minimize unnecessary tension.

“My grandma always says that we’re so connected to one another that we always know what’s happening and going on in each other’s lives, but if we didn’t have technology we wouldn’t know, we wouldn’t care and we wouldn’t have as many issues with each other,” she said.

Hailey Hahn, on the other hand, expressed the idea that the ease and simplicity of sending a text, group message or email creates far more notifications than she wants to read through each day.

“I would love to receive less messages and emails. All of my chats on GroupMe are muted and a lot of my text messages are too, and I’ll come back and see like 500 messages,” Hahn (sophomore- division of undergraduate studies) said. “I just don’t want to read through all of them, and half the time they’re not important. I may find one message out of the 500 that is important.”

Relating to this concept, Sean Helmlinger said he is not interested in a significant portion of the emails he receives, and said they were “cluttering” his inbox.

“There are just things that I could definitely go on not knowing,” Helmlinger (junior- immunology and infectious disease) said. “Like, ‘Hey we’re painting flower pots today at the HUB.’ I’m okay — I don’t need to know this.”

Helmlinger also proposed the creation of a settings option for each student’s Penn State email account that would allow everyone to select which types of emails they want to receive.

“I think [this kind of communication] is good, but it just has to be tailored to individuals, their interests and what they want to receive as opposed to everyone getting the same emails even if the information doesn’t cater to them at all,” he said. “You can make stuff for a population, but everyone in that population is an individual.”