New Campus news graphic
Graphic by Ben McClary

Students Teaching Students announced via press release eight new courses that will be available for the 2021 spring semester at Penn State.

STS is a program that allows undergraduate students to design and teach their own official courses at the university each semester.

According to the release, the new courses include “Act Now for a Sustainable Future,” “The Impact of Drug Cartels on Development in Rural Latin America,” “Supporting Students Mental Health,” “Unpacking the Cultural, Ethnic and Racial Diversity in Disney Films,” “Music and Mind: An Introduction to Music Psychology,” “The Roman Liturgy Since 1900,” “American Musical Theatre History: From 9/11 to COVID-19” and “The Miseducation and Underrepresentation of the Big Black Woman.”

In the release, STS Co-Director Michael Miller said the courses were initially announced on the program’s social media accounts, which gave the creators the opportunity to pitch their classes to students.

Additionally, STS Co-Director Josie Krieger said the new courses offer educational opportunities for all varieties of students.

“These eight student-led courses explore critical issues and engaging topics that every student can benefit from,” Krieger said in the release.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Quincey Reese is a news features and investigations reporter for The Daily Collegian. She is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism with a minor in psychology.