Students Teaching Students announced via press release eight new courses that will be available for the 2021 spring semester at Penn State.

STS is a program that allows undergraduate students to design and teach their own official courses at the university each semester.

According to the release, the new courses include “Act Now for a Sustainable Future,” “The Impact of Drug Cartels on Development in Rural Latin America,” “Supporting Students Mental Health,” “Unpacking the Cultural, Ethnic and Racial Diversity in Disney Films,” “Music and Mind: An Introduction to Music Psychology,” “The Roman Liturgy Since 1900,” “American Musical Theatre History: From 9/11 to COVID-19” and “The Miseducation and Underrepresentation of the Big Black Woman.”

In the release, STS Co-Director Michael Miller said the courses were initially announced on the program’s social media accounts, which gave the creators the opportunity to pitch their classes to students.

Additionally, STS Co-Director Josie Krieger said the new courses offer educational opportunities for all varieties of students.

“These eight student-led courses explore critical issues and engaging topics that every student can benefit from,” Krieger said in the release.