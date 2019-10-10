Penn State life just got a little sweeter for students who love hammocking.

The Office of Physical Plant and Penn State's Housing and Residence Life have collaborated to install the university's first “hammock grove” on campus.

Last April, Penn State asked students and visitors to refrain from using hammocks and slacklines on campus trees to prevent potential damage to tree trunks and limbs.

The new hammock groves hope to provide a more environmentally safe way for students to enjoy hammocking and slacklining. This area is the first of two planned groves that will be stationed near East Halls.

The grove includes seven staggered posts that students can attach their hammocks to on the south end of Stone Hall. The posts were donated to the university by Clayco, the construction management firm that is responsible for renovating East Halls.

“We are very excited to offer our students the first hammock grove on campus,” Conal Carr, director of housing operations, said in a press release. “We believe they will enjoy the open space and ability to gather with friends, without any negative impact on our trees.”

Brien Phiel, supervisor for grounds maintenance and ornamental horticulture and arboriculture at Penn State, added that Penn State will look to install more areas on campus if the new areas are used.

“Our goal is to get these hammock groves in areas with existing shade and, if they're used, possibly plant new trees around the groves to provide shade in the future," Phiel said in the release.

According to Phiel, OPP played a large role in discontinuing the use of hammocks and slacklines on campus. This campaign started to ensure that campus trees would not be deprived of nutrient and water transport or be negatively affected by pathogens or insects — consequences of the use of hammocks and slacklines.

Additionally, the understory planted around trees located near Old Main and the HUB Lawn were receiving extensive damage due to increasing foot traffic on campus. University officials also feared for the safety of individuals that hammocked high above the ground in these areas, according to the release.

More than 17,000 trees on University Park’s campus serve as educational tools for living laboratories and other agricultural programs. Aside from this, Penn State has implemented an all-encompassing tree-care plan with practices and procedures to ensure that campus trees are being maintained and protected.

For several consecutive years, the campus has received the honor of Tree Campus USA recognition and Level II Accreditation by The ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program and The Morton Arboretum.

