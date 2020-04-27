Campus Recreation will host the first “We Are Penn State Virtual 5K” on May 1 to benefit the Penn State Student Care and Advocacy Student Emergency Fund.

The 5K is free for all Penn State students and Campus Recreation members.

The 5K will be held virtually as an “opportunity to promote fitness and activity while maintaining social distancing during this time of remote learning and work,” according to a press release.

The Penn State Student Care and Advocacy Student Emergency Fund is currently providing support to students facing challenges due to the spread of the coronavirus.

As a 5K is a 3.1 mile race, the virtual event will consist of participants completing 3.1 miles “at any choice of pace and from any location,” according to the release.

Participants have the option to donate to the emergency fund while registering. Those who make a donation of any amount will receive an Intramural Champion T-shirt from Campus Recreation.

Campus Recreation is encouraging participants to wear Penn State gear during the 5K and and tag their social media posts #wearepsu5k.

Interested participants can register for the 5k here.

