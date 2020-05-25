Coronavirus may have canceled Penn State seniors’ in-person graduation parties, but it didn’t stop them from finding creative ways to celebrate the end of their time as a student in Happy Valley.

Now, 2020 graduates have unique stories to tell about their graduation celebrations.

Luci Ellis was quarantined with her roommates in State College during the virtual commencement ceremony.

“My roommates surprised me by decorating the living room and making a basket of goodies,” Ellis, a class of 2020 graduate with a degree in secondary education, said. “In the morning, my roommates made me a huge breakfast and then I popped champagne while watching [the virtual commencement].”

Valerie Ord watched the livestreamed commencement from Pennsylvania while her family members, who were back in California, watched simultaneously. Several family members sent Ord, a class of 2020 graduate with a degree in advertising and public relations, videos of themselves cheering her on when her name was called.

Then Ord’s mother, Maria, surprised her with an hour-long video of her journey at Penn State.

“[The video] included photos, videos, news clips and about 20-second videos from friends and families in several states,” Maria Ord said via email. “We told [Valerie Ord] we had a virtual party coming to her. When she was able to watch it, she cried because she was already missing being a PSU student.”

Sam Epstein spent his graduation quarantined at home with his family.

Epstein, a class of 2020 graduate with a degree in advertising and public relations, began his celebration early in the day by watching the virtual ceremony in a white bathrobe, slippers and his graduation cap.

The party then moved to Epstein’s three-car garage, which started looking like a “small Penn State party room,” according to his mother Deidre Epstein. The garage was filled with family members — grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins — who all came to support Epstein’s achievements.

“Each family [member] had their own table and food,” Deidre Epstein said via email. “Needless to say, it was a lot different than our daughter’s [graduation] two years ago. It was freezing, but so much fun.”

