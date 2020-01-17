The new Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity has relocated from Boucke to the HUB-Robeson Center.

Formerly known as the LGBTQA Student Resource Center, the new center is located across from the Penn State Student Bookstore near the lower-level HUB entrance. The space previously housed the Robeson Gallery.

The Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity works to “create and maintain an open, safe and inclusive environment" for LGBTQ students.

“We are thrilled to see students living into the new space,” Brian Patchcoski, the director of the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, said.

Patchcoski said the office in Boucke was originally “serving the community” since its formal opening in 2001. The move to the HUB was prompted by the gradual increase in traffic the office was receiving and the growing number of students who utilized the center’s resources, according to Patchcoski.

Patchcoski said the center grounds its work in “the experiences and feedback of the students.” For over a year, staff collected voices from students and the community about who and what the student resource center should be.

“We know that sexual and gender diversity has grown in understanding and diversity over the years. [The name change to the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity] was really about meeting our folks and our community where they’re at,” Patchcoski said. “Breaking the binary understanding of identity was really about this name change.”

Moreover, Patchcoski said every Penn State student has their own experience with sexuality, gender and diversity, and the name change serves to include members of the LGBGQ community and those who want to advocate for change.

The center has also paired with the Campus Arts Initiative. Art by Brooklyn-based artist Tamara Gayer is on display in the center’s new space and on the exterior windows.

“Tamara did this amazing exhibit that ties in racial justice, sexual justice, gender justice, and all the derivations of colors of all of the different pride flags,” Patchcoski said. “If you walk into the space, you’ll see the vibrancy of color and the vibrancy of identity.”

The artwork on the outward facing windows contains the quote, “We are the ones we have been waiting for.” Patchcoski said Gayer’s art is “just the beginning” of the opportunities to use the new space creatively.

Patchcoski said he encourages students to make the new location their “new home.”

“This move is more about allowing students to be whoever they need to be, but also bringing this to the center of the Penn State student experience,” Patchcoski said.