Transportation Services announced it has received Penn State’s approval to resume on-campus operation starting this Monday, July 6, according to a Penn State News release.

The Transportation Services Office will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Fleet Operations will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Fleet vehicle return will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Customers seeking Fleet vehicle pickup outside of these new hours should contact fleet@psu.edu to make special accommodations.

According to Penn State News, operating hours were reduced to allow more time to clean high-contact surfaces in customer and employee spaces.

The release also said typical campus parking regulations for faculty, staff, students and visitors are to resume on July 6.

This means that all permit holders will be limited to parking in their assigned areas when parking on campus during daytime hours — these being 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Employees and students who are performing “mission-critical work,” however, can contact parking@psu.edu to discuss a permit upgrade, according to the news release.

Anyone who has purchased a temporary ParkMobile Commuter permit during the closure of the Transportation Services Office is now required to park in the commuter lots — Jordan East, Stadium West and Porter North — during weekday daytime hours starting on Monday.

The news release added that additional access to faculty and staff parking areas will be limited to weekdays after 4 p.m. and all day on Saturdays and Sundays.

Once a customer’s ParkMobile permit expires, they will be required to purchase a regular parking permit if they wish to have continued access to campus parking. If one is in need of immediate parking access beyond what ParkMobile provides, they can contact parking@psu.edu to discuss other options.

Starting on Monday, all faculty or staff who no longer want their parking permit or hope to exchange it for a different variety will be able to do so by turning in the current permit to their department’s parking chairperson. This can only be done in accordance with their department’s permit allocation availability.

Employees may also return their permit to the drop-box in the Transportation Services Office vestibule area from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday if their department’s parking chairperson is unavailable to process returns.

According to Penn State News, the Transportation Services Office is asking departments to assign all available central campus parking permits from their permit allocations. Any central campus permits that go unused will be permanently reallocated to departments in need of this variety of permit.

Because of this, the news release said any employee who returns a permit will not be guaranteed access to the same parking area if they need it again in the future.

CATABus is currently operating the Blue Loop and Red Link in addition to its HM, K, N, P, R, V, W, XB and XG community routes — which reach the areas of the Nittany Mall, Toftrees, Cato Park, Martin St., Aaron Drive, Tussey Mountain, Waupelani Drive, Vairo Blvd, Valley Vista, Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap.

The additional Red Link buses added on June 22 will continue, and the White Loop and Green Link will remain unoperational during the summer.

Services for available routes will begin at 6 a.m. daily and have been extended to include Saturdays. Updated CATA schedules can be found on their website.

Starting on Monday, the Campus Shuttle will also resume typical summer services.

The bus servicing College Ave. route will stop every 15 minutes from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

However, there will not be a shuttle along Beaver Ave. during the summer, and the Hershey Shuttle will not be opened until further notice.

According to the news release, all buses and shuttles will operate under limited capacity, and all riders are to limit their usage to essential trips. Able-bodied students, faculty and staff are encouraged to walk or bike when possible.

In addition to limiting capacity, Transportation Services will require all riders to follow seating charts, and customers and staff will have to wear masks during interactions.

Floor markings will also be placed at each customer entrance point in the Transportation Services Office and Fleet Operations to maintain the recommended six feet of social distancing, and hand sanitizer will be available to customers at both locations.

Payments will be reduced to LionCash+ and credit card transactions, and customers will have to swipe their own card when making purchases at the Transportation Services Office.

The Transportation Services Office and Fleet Operations will also place partitions at their front counter areas.

According to the news release, there will be careful sanitization of high-contact points on Fleet vehicles and shuttle buses, as well as purchased or returned permits. All high-contact surfaces at Fleet Operations and the Transportation Services Office will be treated similarly.