Penn State libraries’ long awaited Central Atrium and Collaboration Commons project is now opened for public use.

This project took about 14 months to complete and was created in two phases and is a four story expansion to the library. Collaboration Commons is dedicated to collaborative learning experiences for students. The newly renovated spaces feature around 16 group study rooms, which all have multiple whiteboards as well as a monitor.

Prior to the renovations, Collaboration Commons and the Central Atrium were originally an outdoor courtyard.

“This project took a lot of planning, we really listened to the students and tried to create a space for them to thrive in,” Joseph Fennewald, head of Tombros McWhirter Knowledge Commons, said.

Collaboration Commons features a variety of chairs and tables to accommodate different study needs. The furniture is also movable and during busy times such as finals week, more tables and chairs can be added to the commons to allow more students to utilize the space.

The newly renovated study area is a bring your own device area, meaning there aren’t computers located in the Collaborative Commons. However, there are plenty of electrical outlets to keep devices such as laptops and tablets charged while students are working.

“In the 14 months of construction we got so much accomplished. We are really proud of the results, especially the sound traps installed in the ceiling,” Ricard Riccardo, associate director of facilities planning and construction, said. “What’s really cool is that the Central Atrium and Collaboration Commons can be used as a template for other schools as well.”

During finals week the library typically sees a spike in attendance, with students studying for exams. These newly renovated spaces will offer a space to hold more students to meet their studying needs.

To promote positive study habits, there is a large glass window inside the commons allowing natural light to enter the area while still having artificial lighting as well.

“The set up in here is beautiful, and I really can’t wait to study a lot down here and be able to work with friends,” Audrey Fefeti (sophomore-biochemistry) said. “The natural lighting is a very nice touch as well.”

Penn State’s library is constantly changing and depends on feedback from students to make changes and updates.

“We are here to tell the students how to use the space but, to respond to their needs and give them the best library experience we possibly can,” Fennewald said.

Collaboration Commons will be open for 24 hours day, five days a week as well as weekends. It will have extended hours for finals week and for weeks leading up to it.

For more information on the library and the newly renovated spaces, attend the libraries open house on Sept. 11 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.