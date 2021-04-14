No need for a double take — you saw that correctly. There are large white tents on many of Penn State’s grassy fields, and yes, you can use them.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Penn State placed tents across campus, such as the ones on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn and in front of the Millennium Science Complex, so students could work or relax outdoors while remaining physically distanced.

As the weather is warming up, some students are using these tents — and have a range of feedback as more continue to pop up around campus.

Lexi Quintieri said she has used the tents since they were first installed in the fall. Quintieri (junior-human development and family studies) said the tents are a “nice break” from being in her apartment.

“They are a good addition to Penn State this year because [they provide] places to still do work without only looking at a screen,” Quintieri said. “Penn State should still keep them up next year for students as well.”

However, Quintieri said the tents should be limited to certain spots to keep fields of grass open for other uses.

“I like the HUB tent, but I have mixed feelings about putting them everywhere else,” Quintieri said. “It’s taking up more grasslands [where] students can play sports at — especially the one at the Millennium.”

David Peters said the tents are an “outlet” after being inside for a year.

“I love them, and I’ve always been so upset that Penn State hasn’t had that much outdoor seating,” Peters (senior-biology) said. “I think it’s crazy that Penn State doesn’t because of how beautiful a campus it is.”

Peters said he enjoys working in different outdoor locations on campus — and especially now because of the rising spring temperatures.

“This year has been hard, because people are scared to be inside,” Peters said. “And with the tents outside, people have an outlet to still find reasons to leave their rooms to do work elsewhere and not worry as much about the pandemic.”

Nikhil Choudhuri said he visits the HUB tent often when the weather is nice, but struggles with internet access.

“It’s fine if I’m just writing an essay saved on my laptop, but it's hard to access things like Canvas,” Choudhuri (junior-economics) said.

However, Choudhuri said he doesn’t think the tents are “going anywhere” anytime soon.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Penn State kept the tents up until the weather gets cold again in the fall,” Choudhuri said. “All they have to do is put a Wi-Fi router or cord in to make them better to use.”

Cole Reinert said he uses the tents to do schoolwork in a safe place with friends without having to be inside.

“It’s nice to be outside — especially as we get to the end of the semester,” Reinert (junior-engineering science) said. “Who knows what the semester will be like next year? So, I think having them will be a nice place to go to regardless.”

Reinert said he believes the tents were a “good addition” during the pandemic this school year.

“It’s a way that people could get out and do something, like hanging out with friends or studying,” Reinert said. “In a time where there’s nothing to do, the tent was the solution, because it allows for more people to group together safely without the inside restrictions of numbers of people at tables.”

Rainier Foley-Defiore said he doesn’t use the tents to do schoolwork, but enjoys using them to meet with friends.

“Penn State doesn't have a lot of super accessible study spaces outside, and the tent gave a lot of table space and chairs for people to meet up,” Foley-Defiore (senior-supply chain management) said. “I would get coffee at the tent when the weather is nice.”

Foley-Defiore said Penn State should keep the tents, but said they should be on pavement instead of grass.

“They should definitely move the tents or take them out for periods of time to let the grass recover,” Foley-Defiore said. “It would be easier if they’re on a paved ground, and if it’s there for too long and they don’t reapply seeds, it will never grow back.”

Shannon Brown also uses the tents to spend time with friends, but said “the cons outweigh the pros” when it comes to having more tents on campus.

“If the weather is nice out, I’ll go to the tent, but I don’t use it for academics,” Brown (freshman-business) said. “I’ll meet up with friends there.”

Brown said she thinks the tents will be in the way of eventual in-person outdoor activities— especially on the HUB lawn.

“They could keep the tents, because it’s a nice outside gathering place, but they should make them on a smaller scale and not as many around campus,” Brown said. “There’s definitely an environmental impact because the grass is dying, so Penn State should consider the drawbacks of the tents.”