After a long and tiresome weekend, the idea of waking up for a 9 a.m. in-person class across campus on a Monday morning is the last thing any Penn State student wants to do.

Instead, the thought of staying in bed and Zooming into class from under the covers sounds much more tempting.

Penn State professors and students feel there’s several reasons students don’t attend in-person classes, ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to the convenience of Zoom.

Will Yurman, an associate teaching professor of journalism at Penn State, teaches several in-person courses this semester.

“I think it is just hard for everyone,” Yurman said. “I think it is really a hard time and no one’s fault.”

Yurman said there’s a mix between students who would rather stay in bed than come to class and students who are concerned about contracting coronavirus.

“I think it is easier to stay in bed in your pajamas with your laptop,” Yurman said. “The option of Zoom gives them an excuse not to physically be in class, so they think they can just watch over Zoom.”

Although it is convenient for some to Zoom, Yurman said he can’t interact in the same way with his students.

“Over a Zoom, most students don’t turn on their cameras… it’s hard to pay attention for that long over Zoom. It’s hard to pay that attention in a classroom, too,” Yurman said. “It’s super easy to get distracted. Your phone is there, roommates are around and there are so many distractions — it’s so easy to tune out.”

Chloe Kindig and Madeline Cramer said they believe laziness is a factor in students not coming to in-person classes.

Kindig (senior-accounting) said she doesn’t mind coming to in-person classes, though her professors determined whether her classes were in-person or not.

“I also think [students] are complacent with just staying in their home and they don’t want to travel to campus when no one else is here,” Kindig said.

Cramer (sophomore-architectural engineering) said she believes “Zoom allows everyone to be lazy.”

John Alexander, an adjunct instructor for the College of Education and a TA for the Smeal College of Business, said he saw an increase in students skipping his class this year as well as a decrease in quality of work and completion.

“It is human nature that we tend to do what is convenient or easy over what is best,” Alexander said. “If [students] aren’t tied into the experience, it is easier not to [go to class].”

Alexander said he wants students to realize that in-person classes are “very safe.”

“I personally feel safer teaching in a Penn State classroom than I do going to Walmart, because Penn State has taken a lot of time and effort to make that room secure,” Alexander said. “It can be a struggle, but in the long run it is more beneficial.”

However, students Christian Badali and Kate Danczyk said they believe their peers are anxious about being in the classroom.

“It could have something to do with anxiety and not enough in-person classes to make it feel real,” Badali (freshman-electrical engineering) said.

Danczyk (junior-industrial engineering) said attendance is also affected by the people who chose to stay home instead of coming back to campus for the semester.

“On top of that, it is possible you don’t know what the person has done who is in the seat before you,” Danczyk said. “[There is] sort of that risk factor.”

Joshua Tuttle, a graduate English instructor, said the issue of students not coming to classes isn’t a new thing.

“In a normal semester, there are students that have to medically withdraw — sometimes for mental health reasons, some students lose housing, sometimes they can’t pay for their tuition or they get buried in the workload and don’t know what to do. There are a million reasons and all of those things are still happening now,” Tuttle said.

Tuttle said it’s difficult to determine why students don’t come to classes and that professors don’t have much “visibility” into it.

“There is always so much uncertainty in trying to understand what is going on… I can’t read my students’ minds,” Tuttle said. “It can seem like a student is just not focusing or paying attention or just not being responsible, but then you know six weeks later there was this massive family crisis on top of a major health issue and then a mental health issue on top of that.”

Student Miaosen Zhang said he believes students didn’t come to in-person classes for reasons prior to coronavirus concerns.

“They could be scared of COVID-19 and even before people didn’t come to in-person classes, because they might be tired from the day before and don’t have the energy to go,” Zhang (sophomore-computer science) said.

Tuttle also said students don’t get the experience they need unless they have in-person classes.

“It doesn’t feel the way it should,” Tuttle said. “Walking down the hallways… it feels like I’m looking at a video of Pripyat after the chernobyl accident. There’s posters from things that were supposed to happen this time last year that never happened and nobody has even bothered to take the posters down, because there is nothing new to go on the boards and nobody there to walk by.”