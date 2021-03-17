Since the beginning of in-person classes in August, Penn State students have been masking up to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Through the spring semester, though, a single mask may not be enough for some students.

The Center for Disease Control has recommended people use two masks with one on top of the other, to ensure a tight seal is formed around the nose and mouth to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. A tight fitting mask setup can decrease exposure to potentially infectious aerosols by 95%.

Despite the word from the CDC, double masking is not a common sight around campus, and many students have differing opinions on the practice.

Elizabeth Moore said she uses double masking in certain situations.

“I practice double masking whenever I feel that I am about to go somewhere that social distancing will not be as likely to occur, such as on the streets of downtown or a small coffee shop,” Moore (freshman-psychology) said via email.

Additionally, Moore said she double masks when there are going to be a lot of people in the area.

“I think that double masking is a smart way to protect yourself and others,” Moore said.

Moore said she was comfortable with double masking but it’s not an all-day thing for her.

“The only time that I wouldn't recommend double masking to others is when they are about to workout because it may be hard to breathe… one mask would be better,” Moore said.

Some students, though, are unfamiliar with double masking — like Tess Humes.

“I actually haven’t heard too much about it,” Humes (sophomore-industrial engineering) said. “I assume it would be more protective, but I don’t really know any of the benefits... I haven’t heard of any negatives either.”

Humes said she would be open to donning two masks but feels that one has been effective so far in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

To Hayden Greenhalgh, however, the effectiveness of double masking is questionable.

“I personally don’t think it would be more effective,” Greenhalgh (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I don’t know any of the science behind it, but if you’re wearing a mask and you’re wearing it right and it has the filter in it, I feel like that would do the job.”

Greenhalgh said double masking would only be more effective if students weren’t wearing their mask correctly or didn’t use a filter.

She noted she would have no problem with double masking if it meant protecting others, but Greenhalgh would be more hesitant if no one else was doing the same.

Lauren Mazzatesta doesn’t practice double masking but recognizes its importance.

“I believe that double masking is important because it promotes the fact that we do need now — more than ever — to continue our diligence in wearing our masks and practicing social distancing to ensure that we not only survive this pandemic but thrive following it,” Mazzatesta (freshman-English) said via email.

While Mazzatesta said she’s not sure of how effective the practice is, she said she believes double maskings encourages “participation in COVID-19 mitigation measures.”

Mazzatesta said she would be comfortable double masking in the future if it meant fighting against the pandemic and ensuring herself and everyone around her remained healthy.