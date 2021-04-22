Cherry Blossom tree's on campus
Blossoming trees on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 outside the Westgate Building in University Park, Pa. 

 Cabrina Orvieto

For the fifth year in a row, Penn State has been awarded a Tree Campus Higher Education recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation for 2020.

According to Penn State News, the university received the recognition for meeting Tree Campus Higher Education's five standards including maintaining a tree advisory committee, a campus tree-care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for its campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance and student service-learning project.

There are over 17,000 trees on campus as well as 200 different species.

The variety of trees on campus allows the borough to promote the improvement of the environment and a healthier lifestyle overall.

According to Penn State News, the Arbor Day Foundation has helped plant thousands of trees at colleges in the U.S. In 2020, Tree Campus Higher Education schools planted 39,178 trees all together.

