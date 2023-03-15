For the first time in over a decade, Penn State men’s basketball has earned a ticket to the dance at the 2023 NCAA Tournament under the leadership of head coach Micah Shrewsberry.

The 10th-seeded Nittany Lions will face off against the seventh-seeded Texas A&M on Thursday night.

Luke Miller is on the executive board for the Legion of Blue, the men’s basketball student section, and said he’s excited to be able to see the Nittany Lions compete.

Miller (sophomore-business) said he watches college basketball daily, noting he’d watch any good games on at the time.

Miller has confidence in Penn State, but he said he thinks Alabama will win the tournament.

“There’s a good chance they win the first round,” Miller said. “They could even make a run for the Final Four.”

Amid reports Shrewsberry could possibly leave Penn State to coach at another university, Miller said he wants Shrewsberry to stay.

“I absolutely love him,” Miller said. “I really hope he doesn’t go. He fits the community really well and has brought in two of the best recruiting classes Penn State has ever seen.”

Will Percy said he doesn’t follow NCAA basketball very closely, but he does watch most of Penn State’s games.

“I think Penn State is a little under the radar,” Percy (sophomore-finance) said. “We have a good shot versus Texas A&M. It all depends on whether we hit our shots since that’s our bread and butter.”

While Percy watches Penn State basketball, he said he’s less familiar with the coaching staff.

“I don’t really know much about [Shrewsberry], but from what I’ve seen, he’s a pretty good coach,” Percy said.

Percy said he made a bracket for March Madness, and he projects UCLA to win the tournament with Penn State in the Final Four.

Ben Matthews said he watches college basketball, but he follows it more than he actually watches.

Matthews (junior-finance) said he created a March Madness bracket that has Penn State, Marquette and Texas “winning some.”

Despite a contradiction in his bracket, Matthews predicts that the first seed, Houston, will win this year.

Matthews said he believes Shrewsberry has done a good job with the program, saying he brought in “one of the best recruiting classes in Penn State history.”

Connor Ford watches March Madness but said he doesn’t follow college basketball very much outside of the tournament.

“I’m fully on the hype train,” Ford (senior-chemical engineering) said. “We’re making it to the Final Four.”

Ford isn’t only on the team’s hype train but Shrewsberry’s as well.

“He’s doing a great job. In two years, we got a tournament and were second in the Big Ten,” Ford said.

Despite his excitement for Penn State, Ford said he believes Marquette will win it all.

Oliver Holt called himself a “decently big fan,” saying he’ll watch a good game if he’s available, but this year offers something special for Holt (sophomore-communications).

“I’m ecstatic. Being able to see your team in March Madness as a student is crazy,” Holt said.

Holt is particularly excited that Penn State’s first game is on a Thursday night since “it’ll be crazy if [the Nittany Lions] win.”

His projections are that Texas A&M will win the tournament, and Penn State will win its first match then lose its second one.

Holt likes Shrewsberry but said he has concerns that Penn State won’t be with him much longer.

“He’s a very good coach,” Holt said. “I know a lot of bigger programs have their eyes on him, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he went to one of them next season.”

Theo Kingsley said he’s a big fan of college basketball, preferring it over the NBA.

“I [started] watching in the early season, and I’ve been watching for as long as I can remember,” Kingsley (sophomore-international politics) said.

He said he thinks Alabama has a chance to win, but no other teams stick out to him.

“Being a student here, I’m very excited. This is one of the better teams I’ve seen [at Penn State],” Kingsley said. “We have some great star power with players like Jalen Pickett.”

Kingsley said he thinks Shrewsberry has done a great job with this team and said “there’s no tournament team without Micah.”

“He’s the best recruiting coach in school history and has shown he can improve teams really quickly,” Kingsley said. “His end-of-game coaching could definitely use a little work, though.”

Kingsley said he isn’t sure how Penn State will end up performing, but he’s confident the team will win its first match of the tournament.

“This year is very open,” Kingsley said. “Anything could happen.”

