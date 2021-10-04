The Anti-Hazing Coalition hosted a live nationwide presentation and discussion via Zoom and Facebook Sunday night called "Love, Mom and Dad: Turning tragedy into progress" to advocate for the eradication of hazing at college campuses like Penn State.

The event featured panelists Evelyn and Jim Piazza, whose son Timothy died after a hazing incident at Penn State, Rae Ann and Steve Gruver, whose son Max died after a hazing incident at Louisiana State University and Lianne Kowiak, whose son Harrison died after a hazing incident at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

At the beginning of the event, a video was played showing statistics revealing how there has been at least one university hazing death every year for at least 20 years.

Then, Evelyn and Jim Piazza described the events of the night of their son's death — Feb. 2, 2017.

Timothy, who was a Penn State sophomore, died on Feb. 4, 2017 in the hospital — two nights after attending a bid-acceptance night at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house. Piazza consumed at least 18 drinks in less than 90 minutes and fell down a flight of stairs into the fraternity's basement. Piazza suffered a fractured skull and lacerated spleen.

The brothers attending the party waited four hours before calling police. After Piazza’s death, Penn State put a permanent ban on the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, and many of the brothers were sent to court.

Timothy was put through "The Gauntlet," Jim said, where he consumed "the equivalent of 18 drinks in 90 minutes."

"No one was willing to do the right thing — for fear of getting in trouble," Evelyn said.

The Piazzas asked the audience to put themselves in their place, seeing him in dismal condition in the hospital.

Kowiak said Harrison joined the Theta Chi fraternity at Lenoir-Rhyne because he wanted the "full college experience."

In November 2008, Harrison died after being tackled by fraternity members in what was supposed to be a "team-building exercise."

Steve and Rae then spoke about their son's experience at Louisiana State.

In 2017, members of Phi Delta Theta forced Max to drink alcohol if he made mistakes reciting the Greek alphabet, which led him to over-consume alcohol and die in the hospital.

"Our family has to live every single day without our oldest son, without a brother, a grandson, a cousin, a nephew, a best friend, a boyfriend," Rae Ann said. "This is not the college experience that we — or indeed any of you — are looking for."

The Piazzas said their goal is to stop hazing.

"Collectively, if we don't do this, who will?" Jim said.

Rae Ann, who said she was part of Greek life at Clemson University, said Greek life can be a wonderful part of college.

"Greek life should be the icing on your cake at any university," Rae Ann said. "When hazing gets brought into it, all it does is kill all that. It ruins your experience."

Steve said when Max experienced hazing, the LSU hazing sentence was "hardly a misdemeanor."

LSU has since raised its hazing law to felony status, and the Anti-Hazing Coalition is campaigning for all states to make hazing a felony, Steve said.

The Coalition is also advocating the End All Hazing Act at the federal level, Steve said. The act seeks to publicize the hazing activities of "bad actors," referring to certain Greek Life organizations.

Evelyn said hazing is a felony in only 13 states when resulting in death or serious injury — in which each has had a hazing-related death — and she implored citizens to contact their state representatives if hazing is not a felony in their state.

Evelyn said Timothy joined Beta Theta Pi to make Penn State feel smaller because he thrived in smaller groups in his large high school.

When Evelyn researched the fraternity, its website claimed it wasn't a fraternity that participates in hazing.

When Max was considering joining a fraternity, Rae Ann said she spoke with him about what happened to Piazza. Yet, she said she did not know how widespread hazing is in Greek life at the time.

Jim said his first thought after Timothy's death was to try to end fraternities. However, after meeting with officials from the North American Interfraternity Conference, he said he saw enough desire within fraternities to change hazing patterns.

Evelyn defined hazing as "anything that separates potential new members from the rest of the group."

"If you are asking somebody to do something to prove themselves worthy, I think that falls under hazing," Evelyn said.

Kowiak said if anyone sees anything wrong with a victim of hazing, call 911, regardless of what they'd done. She said medical amnesty laws will protect hazing participants who call for help.

"Who knows... maybe if they had called 911, [Harrison] could have been airlifted directly to the trauma center instead of airlifted the following day."

