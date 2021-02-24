The 5th annual Arthur W. Page Center for Integrity in Public Communication awards was hosted virtually Wednesday night by Penn State, where honorees received awards for responsible and ethical communication with the public.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, CEO of Heyman Associates Bill Heymen, Washington Post columnist and editor Eugene Robinson, and anchor and managing editor of PBS Newshour Judy Woodruff were recipients at the event.

Each received the Larry Foster Award for Integrity in Public Communication.

Larry Foster, the founder of the Arthur W. Page Center, was a Penn State class of 1948 alumnus and was the long-time public relations chief of Johnson & Johnson.

The event was hosted by Bill Nielsen, chair of the Page Center advisory board, and Marie Hardin, dean of the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications at Penn State.

“[The award] is named after the center founder and the award recognizes those who share in Larry's commitment to honest, fact-based communication,” Nielsen said.

After each honoree was presented with their award, a short Q&A session followed each.

Fauci was recognized for his “commitment to the truth” while serving in his role as the nation’s top infectious disease expert during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Over the course of the past year — during the pandemic — he has garnered more media time — earning profound public respect, admiration and deeper trust than anyone since perhaps Walter Cronkite,” Nielsen said.

Fauci accepted the award with a “deep sense of gratitude” and spoke on communicating with the public based on truth and evidence.

“The public needs to hear the truth as it is, rather than as they might want it to be,” Fauci said. “Never, ever be intimidated or pressured into agreeing with something that you do not believe is true.”

Heyman was hailed for valuing relationships and integrity in hiring and recruiting and praised for "doing the right thing whether people are going to know about it or not." He credited his mother for instilling his values into him.

“[Her] advice was to value relationships and cultivate friendships and recognize the importance of character,” Heyman said.

Eugene Robinson, a Pulitzer Prize recipient, was described as someone who ensures he gets every side of each story and as carrying his journalism career with integrity.

Robinson said not to compromise principles and ethics in journalism.

“The worst thing that you can do is tell the reader something that is not true,” Robinson said. “Truth wins in the end.”

Judy Woodruff, who has put together a long career in journalism and moderated political debates for both main parties, was praised as a “champion for women in media” and a trustworthy voice in news.

She said public figures must be held accountable, and to “shine a light on the truth.”

“We now live in an era where facts are just tossed out the window, and people are embracing theories, ideas and claims that have no relevance whatsoever to the truth," Woodruff said.

