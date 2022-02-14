Penn State welcomed the TEDxPSU Endeavor event at 1 p.m. Sunday in Schwab Auditorium with a diverse group of speakers from the Penn State community.

To spark new ideas and flourish conversations, the annual Penn State student-organized conference brought 11 speakers from different backgrounds to discuss their endeavors.

This event consisted of two sessions divided by an intermission.

Michael Middlebrooks — an invertebrate zoologist at the University of Tampa — kicked off the first session with his passion for sea slugs and mollusks.

Middlebrooks mentioned he's passionate about slugs due to how “fantastically weird” they are.

Students like Rachel Rubin had pretty high expectations for the TED talk.

“I came here really excited for the sea slug speech. I really loved that one and the pictures that were shown,” Rubin (senior-digital and print journalism) said.

Followed by Tarina Ahuja, a sophomore at Harvard College, talked about her first experience with empathy.

“On Aug. 5, I walked into my parents' room, and I saw the look of odd numbness on their faces,” Ahuja said. “The TV screen was playing in the background, and I saw images of six Sikh men and women under the headline 'White nationalist open fires in Sikh Gurdwara.'"

Ahuja also introduced the audience to the concept of "active empathy," explained as “understanding as fuel for acting in support of someone else.”

This emotionally driven lecture gave insight on how to use empathy as the main tool to turn pain into power.

Aaryan Oberoi said the lecture by Ahuja stood out to him, and he was inspired to stop for a moment and think about what really mattered.

“She spoke about how active empathy is important. It definitely made me stop and think and realize things about my surroundings and how to be a better person,” Oberoi (junior-engineering science) said.

Comedy also had a role in some of the speakers' lectures, like Jason Griffith's, who started his lecture by recalling when he thought Spotify was a band.

Griffith continued to mention the importance of the app in his life as an English teacher. He said the album "DAMN." by Kendrick Lamar inspired him to expand the way he taught English.

Griffith, assistant professor of literacies and English language at Penn State, talked about the importance of rethinking the way we read.

“Texts are limited; we need to think beyond a single text,” Griffith said.

Saptarshi Das, an associate professor of engineering science and mechanics, talked about sustainable building sensors with the help of diagrams and graphs.

Das ended his presentation with a single quote: “Nature is smart and beautiful.”

Oberoi said this one was his favorite lectures due to how much he learned from it.

“My favorite lecture was the one by Dr. Saptarshi Das," Oberoi said. "It was really exciting to hear him talk about the energy crisis and how we would be dealing with it using biomimetic equipment."

The last speaker from the first session was student Abbie La Porta, who gave an emotional and delicate talk about struggling with anorexia.

La Porta (junior-agricultural engineering) narrated vividly her experience eating a peach cobbler when she started treatment for her eating disorder.

“It was like fighting with your own brain,” La Porta said.

La Porta also talked about the importance of supportive people around her and how she thought her eating disorder was a feature that defined her.

She ended the lecture by asking the audience a question she had been asked by supportive people in her life: “How can you not think you are great?”

After the conclusion of session one, there was a brief 20-minute intermission.

To start the second part of the TEDxPSU event, entrepreneur Patrick Frank talked about how technology can form and alter relationships.

“The Internet is not the enemy, it's an ally,” Frank said.

Throughout his lecture, Frank talked about his personal experiences growing up without technology and mentioned a new ability society has — the ability to know people before meeting them.

Student Janiyah Davis (junior-criminology and psychology) — received by cheering and applause — described her experiences with superwoman syndrome and imposter syndrome by asking herself the question: “Who are you if not what you do for other people?”

Murali Haran, head of the Department of Statistics at Penn State, gave a talk about the role chance has in every outcome.

“Data never speaks by itself, it needs interpreters,” Haran said.

He concluded by stating the importance of chance in everyday life and in challenging events like climate change and infectious diseases.

Lucy Udell said she was surprised by how much she enjoyed Haran’s talk.

“I really liked the statistics talk. It sort of gave a new perspective on how to frame information and how to think about information,” Udell (senior-secondary education social studies and education) said.

Nora Van Horn (senior-philosophy and international studies) talked about sexual violence and how data has revealed that nothing has changed.

She ended by mentioning how the world can become a safer and more equitable place.

Michael Mitole concluded the event by talking about his passion for ambition.

Mitole (junior-finance) quoted his favorite books, like "The Great Gatsby," and provided examples from the "Tower of Babel" to the "Operation Varsity Blues" admission scandal in 2019 to describe ambition in different contexts.

“The tale of ambition is as old as time itself,” Mitole said.

Oberoi said this lecture stood out to him due to Mitole’s use of words and his citing of poems.

The diversity of thought present in the TEDxPSU Endeavor is what made students like Rubin enjoy this three-hour annual event.

“It's so hard to pick a favorite, and the variety was really great. It provides different perspectives and attracts different audience members," Rubin said. "I’ve learned stuff, and now I have even more questions.”

