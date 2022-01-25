For the 27th annual Mark Luchinsky Memorial Lecture, Penn State's Schreyer Honors College welcomed ABC News correspondent and host of "What Would You Do?" John Quiñones to the The State Theatre in downtown State College on Monday.

The annual lecture series is endowed by Schreyer Scholar alumni who keep the legacy of Mark Luchinsky, a former Schreyer Honors scholar, alive by honoring his memory and life.

Schreyer Honors College Dean Patrick Mather welcomed the audience and shared the story of Luchinsky's life and then asked the audience to take a moment of silence for him.

Mather then introduced Quiñones, a seven-time Emmy award winner, who began his lecture by talking about his experiences with adversity in his childhood and reflecting on how his early years as a migrant farm worker led him to pursue a better life.

“I would work all day in the Michigan fields picking cherries, making only 75 cents a bucket,” Quiñones said. “I knew that I did not want to look down at the field the rest of my life.”

He spoke about how his mother told him to lead with his heart — his corazón — and to not worry about what others said about him or his family.

Quiñones said many people look back on their family's financial status and say "they didn't know they were poor," but he joked "we knew we were poor."

Despite facing this adversity, Quiñones — now an author, broadcast journalist and motivational speaker — knew he wanted to be a reporter very early on, when he would listen to the radio station.

“I grew up in San Antonio, Texas, speaking primarily Spanish,” Quiñones said. “Everyone around me, including my teachers, had no faith in me.”

When he was 14, he said his talents for journalism recognized, leading him to join his school newspaper and eventually become the chief of editorials.

Quiñones shared his internship experience at a radio station where he was in charge of cleaning the station's horses' "poop" at the end of the day, but he would stay overnight to practice recording his own shows.

He said he would ask the overnight janitor how he sounded, even though the janitor only spoke Spanish, who would respond "más o menos" — more or less.

Then, he said without the Upward Bound program — a federally funded educational program in the United States — he would not have been able to attend college.

“After I completed my undergraduate education, I pursued higher education at Columbia University,” Quiñones said. “Here, I was under a fellowship program with CBS.”

He said one of his most memorable moments as a reporter was crossing into the United States through the Rio Grande river.

“I convinced my boss at CBS to let me pose as a Mexican immigrant trying to cross the [United States] border,” Quiñones said. “I was able to obtain a fake social security number and birth certificate from a smuggler for $300.”

Quiñones said the experience inspired him to talk to the “moven and the shaken" in America — an opportunity he was given on his show, "What Would You Do?"

“We set up a scene where someone would be stealing a bike,” Quñones said. “When the white man was stealing the bike, there was not a huge commotion. When the African American man was stealing the bike, a crowd of people gathered around to stop him. When a beautiful woman was stealing the bike, other men offered to help her.”

For Quiñones, he said journalism can be seen as a "candlelight in the darkness," and reflected on how journalists can "shine a light on untold stories," which is what he strives to do on his show.

Quiñones said he never expected the show would air for 15 years, and it's planning on returning this summer.

“I honestly thought that the show would run out of ideas,” Quiñones said.

After the lecture, Carolyn Donaldson, former WTAJ-TV news anchor and current community engagement manger for WPSU, moderated a Q&A session with questions submitted by audience members.

“What is the hardest and most inspiring story you have covered?” Donaldson asked Quiñones.

Quiñones told the audience his most challenging story was during his coverage in Panama.

“My producer was taken hostage,” Quiñones said. “[Panama] ended up releasing him, but we did not know if he was going to come out alive.”

Quiñones left the audience with a words of wisdom on how to be inclusive to others.

“Continue looking for the good,” Quiñones said. “Always look for the good.”

At the end of the lecture, Dean Mather returned to gift Quiñones a blue vase and thanked him for sharing his story with the audience.

After the lecture, students mingled and chatted at in the lobby of The State Theatre.

Alexys Lyons said she heard about the event through Penn State “stall stories” advertised in the dorm bathrooms.

“I thought it would be a good way to start my week.” Lyons (freshman-political science) said. “It’s John Quiñones, so I couldn’t miss it.”

The stall stories also attracted Sean Haroutunian to the lecture.

“I watch his content on Youtube all of the time,” Haroutunian (freshman-psychology) said. “He keeps me on my guard."

Haroutunian said he felt inspired by Quiñones’ words.

“We need to do what is right,” Herotunian said. “We need to learn and understand what an inclusive society looks like.”

Though Melena Carrano said she did not have many expectations going into the lecture, she ended up being affected for the better.

“It was really moving,” Carrano (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I feel much more aware of what people in our society are going through.”

