On Wednesday, The McCourtney Institute for Democracy at Penn State hosted journalist and historian Anne Applebaum, who spoke about her book “Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism.”

Applebaum answered audience questions related to the current state of democracy and politics as well.

Applebaum has written for publications such as The Washington Post and The Economist and is currently a staff writer for The Atlantic.

During the event, Applebaum discussed the inspiration for her book, beginning with the notable perspective shift of Polish intellectuals 10 years after the fall of communism — first supporting liberal democracy with a center-right faction gradually shifting away from those ideas as time went on.

Applebaum said this shift was also notable in other countries as well including Britain, Brazil, Hungary, the Philippines, Turkey and the United States. She said it can sometimes be “personal disappointment” that leads to disillusionment with democracy.

Applebaum said radical politics uses the “language of grievance and resentment” to appeal to people. She said the people who are educated, such as intellectuals and journalists, become disappointed with the way meritocracy in their country worked out, which leads them to turn to authoritarianism as a result.

“I think one of the greatest mistakes that we made over the last several decades was that we believed [in democracy’s] promise of inevitability,” Applebaum said.

Applebaum compared some people’s perception of democracy to running water.

“You could just let some professional politicians do their jobs, and you could get on with making money or painting pictures or whatever it is that you wanted to do,” Applebaum said. “Like running water coming out of a tap, you wouldn't have to make any special effort to make democracy work.”

Applebaum called the two major parties in the United States “grand coalitions” that represent a wide variety of people and interests and are held together by the general consensus that the United States is a democracy. She said the Republican party was particularly large in its different types of beliefs within the party ranks.

“The Republican party includes libertarians, social conservatives and so-called country club Republicans,” Applebaum said. “That's a big, strange ideological group to keep together.”

Since the Cold War, Applebaum said, the idea that the United States was spreading democracy and stability through keeping close links to democratic countries. Europe, such as being part of the transatlantic trade alliance and belonging to NATO, was a large part in keeping American democracy stable in return, according to Applebaum.

Applebaum said it was no accident that former President Donald Trump was “the very first American president since 1945 not to respect the transatlantic alliance… and actively dislike NATO,” and “was responsible for one of the greatest attacks on [our electoral system].”

While addressing the insurrection at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, Applebaum said there needs to be an effort to rebuild the sense that American democracy belongs to all citizens.

“Many of the middle-class people who voted for Trump are people who feel —either for economic or for cultural reasons — that they've somehow lost out… and they aren't on this upward path to prosperity that so many Americans felt they were on for so many decades,” Applebaum said. “It's the lack of a trajectory and this feeling of comparative loss.”

One of the things Americans can do to alleviate the problems facing democracy, according to Applebaum, is change the political subject and get the country to focus on a shared interest. Applebaum cited behavioral economist Karen Stenner, whose work focuses on authoritarian predisposition as an influence on what Applebaum believes the solution for American unity to be.

“One of the things you do [for people feeling left out of the democratic process] is you present them with displays of unity,” Applebaum said.

Applebaum said it’s necessary for those who feel left behind in today’s political climate to feel comfortable in this “new America” in order to retain democracy moving forward.

“They live here, you know, they vote. They're Americans. And we need some way to integrate them and make them feel part of the polity,” Applebaum said.