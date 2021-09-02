The American Red Cross initiated a THON competition encouraging students, faculty and staff to donate blood “For The Kids,” with university organizations having the opportunity to win money toward their yearly THON goals, according to a release.

A total of $5,000 will be donated to THON by the American Red Cross throughout the competition, which will run until December, according to the release.

The release said money will be accredited — $1,000 each — to organizations responsible for recruiting the most donors in five particular categories: Academic/Professional, Athletic, THON Specific Interest, Panhellenic/Interfraternity Council and Other.

Many cancer patients require blood donations during chemotherapy and their particular cancer treatments, the American Red Cross said.

With the number of new cancer diagnoses in the United States projected to be over 1.7 million cases this year, blood donations will benefit cancer treatment processes, the American Red Cross said in reference to American Cancer Society data.

Since eligible blood donors can complete donations every 56 days, Penn State community members may potentially donate twice this semester, which would “increase their organization’s chances of winning,” the release said.

Registration for local blood donation areas can be found at the American Red Cross website by inputting the local 16802 zip code.

Besides the THON competition, the release said blood donors will also be automatically entered in a drawing to win a “Penn State Football experience package” or “Penn State Hockey VIP Package” — which is part of the Bleed Blue campaign.

Donors’ names will be entered for the Penn State Football experience package drawing if they donate — or have donated — between July 1, 2021, and Nov. 20, 2021. For the Penn State Hockey VIP Package, donors will be entered if they donate between July 1, 2021 and Feb. 13, 2022, the release said.

