Alpha Kappa Psi hosted a blood drive Tuesday in the HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall in memory of Neil Patel, a Penn State student who died from coronavirus complications.

After contracting the virus in early April, Patel, 20, was hospitalized at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia, where he remained in critical condition, underwent surgeries and procedures, and had his right arm amputated.

Patel then died from coronavirus complications, which was confirmed in an Aug. 1 GoFundMe update written by his father.

Melissa Wolf, an account manager for the American Red Cross at Penn State, said Patel actively encouraged people to donate blood.

Patel was a member of the university's class of 2023 and was majoring in finance and minoring in international business and French. He was a drummer, guitarist and baseball player.

He worked two jobs to help fund his intended summer trip to southern France, and according to his GoFundMe page, his father said he was exposed while working at one of the jobs.

Prior to contracting coronavirus, Patel was trying to get vaccinated, his father said.

"He was finally able to get scheduled, but unfortunately he developed symptoms one day before his first vaccination appointment. It was too late," his father said via GoFundMe.

Wolf said there is a shortage of blood across the nation.

"The people that have donated blood are aging... they're not donating as much as they used to," Wolf said. "The younger generations aren't fulfilling the gap."

Megan Gates, a phlebotomist working at the event, said donated blood saves lives every day.

"Whatever we can get is going to save somebody," Gates said.

Keeley Elliott, another phlebotomist, said one unit of blood can save three lives.

Gates said a unit of blood is separated into three bags — one storing the red blood cells, one storing the platelets and one storing the plasma.

According to Wolf, 38% of the population is able to donate blood but less than 10% do.

Cole Christy (senior-health policy and administration), an intern with the Red Cross, said victims of Hurricane Ida, the recent earthquake in Haiti and Afghan refugees all especially need blood.

Alyssa Amblod (senior-public relations), another intern with the Red Cross, said anyone can get in a car accident or have some other health emergency and suddenly need blood.

Donating blood can help a wide variety of people, Wolf said, including people with blood diseases like sickle cell anemia, premature babies, burn victims and cancer patients.

Additionally, donating blood is healthy for one's own body, and Wolf described it as a "detox" of the circulatory system.

Danielle Benuto said she gave blood because her grandmother was a nurse who always helped with blood drives and would tell her to do it when she was eligible.

Benuto (sophomore-civil engineering) said the little pain caused by giving blood is well worth it compared to what those who need it have to go through.

"There's a little pinch, but honestly, the people who are getting the blood are going through so much worse, so I can sit through a little pinch," Benuto said. "It's not that bad — just look the other way,"

Dipesh Patel said students can receive community service hours from their clubs for donating blood.

"You're not out there doing the surgeries and everything, but this way, at least you have a part in trying to help them recover," Patel (junior-forensic science) said.

Jocelyn Leng is a part of Alpha Kappa Psi and said it felt good to give back.

"It's kind of fun sometimes, getting to talk to the nurses," Leng (junior-supply chain management) said. "Ever since I've been giving blood in high school, it's just something I like to do when I'm able to."

