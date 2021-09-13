On Sept. 21, Alpha Kappa Psi will host a Red Cross blood drive in memory of Neil Patel in Penn State HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall, according to an Instagram post.

The blood drive will last from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the post.

After contracting coronavirus in early April, Patel was hospitalized at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia, where he remained in critical condition, underwent surgeries and procedures, and had his right arm amputated.

Patel, 20, then died from coronavirus complications, which was confirmed in an Aug. 1 GoFundMe update written by his father.

Alpha Kappa Psi said it is partnering with the NeilStrong Foundation to “keep the memory of Neil alive and to help others who are fighting their own battles.”

Patel was a member of the university's class of 2023 and was majoring in finance and minoring in international business and French. He was a drummer, guitarist and baseball player.

He worked two jobs to help fund his intended summer trip to southern France, and according to his GoFundMe page, his father said he was exposed while working at one of the jobs.

Patel is the second reported Penn State student to die from coronavirus complications. In June 2020, Juan Garcia of Allentown, Pennsylvania died from coronavirus complications.

Prior to contracting coronavirus, Patel was trying to get vaccinated, his father said.

"He was finally able to get scheduled, but unfortunately he developed symptoms one day before his first vaccination appointment. It was too late," his father said via GoFundMe.

According to the Instagram post, appointments are preferred for the blood drive. Those interested can email Alex Ketch at aketch2210@gmail.com to register to donate.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

THON organization Apollo to host 'Food Truck Fiesta' in October The special interest organization Apollo will host a food truck festival called “Food Truck …