As the March 31 University Park Undergraduate Association elections are on the horizon, its ballots are looking lonely this year.

At the top of the ballot, running for executive president and vice president, sits a lone ticket — Erin Boas and Najee Rodriguez.

Boas (junior-international politics and economics), who has been involved in UPUA since her freshman year, currently serves as an at-large representative in the student government’s General Assembly. This isn’t the first run for UPUA president Boas has made. She previously waged a campaign against current president Zachary McKay.

Rodriguez (sophomore-international politics, national security and history) , a representative for the College of the Liberal Arts in the General Assembly, has made a splash in UPUA during his time. He has served as the first chair of the Committee on Justice and Equity and helped solidify the group’s place in the legislative branch of the student government.

Both have been involved in passing numerous pieces of legislation throughout UPUA’s 15th General Assembly.

Rodriguez said his personal experiences within UPUA as well as the national “racial reckoning” encouraged him to pursue the vice presidential position.

“I think with our combined ideas and [Boas’s] leadership, we can ensure those gaps of inequity are closed,” Rodriguez said.

Though their campaign sports over 96 initiatives, Boas said the ticket’s policy platform rests on four main pillars: immediate relief, fostering a culture of care, building relationships and institutionalized change.

For immediate relief, Boas said she hopes to aid students who may have experienced health or financial issues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But creating a culture of care may be more complex.

Boas explained that she hopes to provide college-specific mental health resources to students and also create a student support network on campus.

“I think we focus a lot on academic and career goals, but the ability to value that a student is also an individual who goes through a lot of different things throughout the semester [can help] create that culture of care,” Boas said.

The ticket aims to build relationships with student groups on campus, the university itself and to amplify the voices of historically underrepresented communities, according to Rodriguez. He said it’s also important the administration maintain a “consistent connection with the student body.”

Bringing about institutionalized change on campus — a particular area of passion for Rodriguez — will involve progressive initiatives to aid student groups on campus and reforming some internal UPUA documents.

“We want to make sure we are conveying the needs and collaborating with these communities — not speaking over them — to make sure there really are these institutionalized changes,” Rodriguez said.

But this presumptive administration does not exist in isolation. They will be assuming offices left empty by others and confront the legacies of those leaving office — McKay (senior-economics) and Lexy Pathickal (senior-political science and economics).

McKay, who is still working toward various initiatives in his last weeks in office, said he is confident Boas and Rodriguez will be able to pick up the reins of the executive branch in April.

“I’m excited for them. I think Erin has done a lot since last election to prepare herself for this role in a number of ways,” McKay said. “I think Najee has always been an advocate of social justice and racial justice, things that Lexy and I held near and dear to our hearts.”

Though the ticket said it would continue many of the projects from the previous administration, Boas said she would like to do a better job at delineating the roles of UPUA positions to bring greater efficiency to the organization.

“Much like any administration would do right off the bat, we’re going to reevaluate the organizational structure [of UPUA] and maybe look at how we can better integrate it,” Boas said.

The ticket faces an awkward truth, though — they are the only names on the ballot.

This is not unique to the executive race. Every race is uncontested, and some positions lack even a single candidate to fill the role.

Boas and Rodriguez hope to address this issue with better outreach to the student body. By collaborating with already existing student groups and reaching out to new Penn Staters during New Student Orientation, the two said they hope to garner some renewed interest in student government.

“It’s something to be taken seriously,” Rodriguez said.

Regardless, the ticket has been consistently campaigning to the student body with various virtual events like luncheons and Instagram live events. According to Boas, students have been receptive to many of their campaign platforms.

In his first efforts in office, Rodriguez said he’d like to focus on immediate relief for students by providing financial assistance and other material aid for students in need at University Park.

For her part, Boas said she wants to immediately reform some internal structures of UPUA to increase efficiency and create a “diversity statement,” something she said she thought should have already been in place. She said she would also immediately begin the outreach process to connect with students and campus organizations in conversation.

“We’re not the mouth — we’re the microphone.”