Community can be one of the most important aspects of a student’s life at Penn State — especially within residence halls. And, Ally House is expanding its special living option community beyond the residence hall to support transgender students across the university.

As a special living option for the LGBTQ community at Penn State, Ally House hosted a grand opening drag show event for its subsidiary, Ally House Jr., from 4:30-8:30 p.m. this past Saturday at 3 Dots Downtown.

According to the President of Ally House Necla Kara, Ally House Jr. will eventually be an art gallery in the form of a “tiny rainbow house,” which will be open for anyone to purchase prints of artwork made by queer Penn State artists.

Though the original plan of building a “tiny rainbow house” on campus remains a goal for Kara, Kara said the university isn’t allowing it at the moment and instead, the art gallery will rotate through the commons of Penn State housing spaces.

All of the proceeds will go toward a gender dysphoria relief fund, which will help fund gender-affirming causes such as name changes, surgeries and other expenses for transgender and nonbinary students at Penn State, according to Kara (sophomore-molecular biology and Spanish).

Currently, the fund is being held in an Ally House account, but Kara said he’s working on making a fund with Student Care and Advocacy at Penn State.

Until the fund is set up, there is a PayPal option for buying artwork from queer artists at Penn State.

So far, the fund has given $500 to a transgender student at Penn State for top surgery help, according to Kara.

Kara said insurance is difficult to work with, and Ally House Jr. can be a way to help transgender students out with these expenses.

“A lot of times, money is a big barrier for people, and I want to get rid of that,” Kara said.

The grand opening included drag queen performances by Hexxa, Nebula Nova, Chemicole, Alonya Chest, Pryzm and Leone De’Fleur from Opulence. It also featured artwork that will be displayed in the rotating art gallery.

Kara, the founder of Ally House Jr., also made his drag debut at the event.

Natasha Kara, Necla’s mom and first-time performer in the event, said she’s proud and pleased the project is finally coming to life.

“To help individuals who are in need and not able to get things that they need to be happy and successful and feel comfortable with themselves… I think it’s always helpful,” Natasha said.

Cole Thomas, also known as “Chemicole” on stage, said the grand opening event was his first drag show performance.

Thomas (junior-chemical engineering) said he started experimenting with drag and makeup about a year and a half ago, and said he saw the event as a “wonderful” way to raise money, show support for the transgender community and to have fun.

“I have one best friend who came out to me as trans about two years ago, and they were terrified of transitioning,” Thomas said. “And so, I think organizations like this that raise money for anything trans people might need in their journey to find themselves is a really good idea.”

By creating Ally House Jr., Necla hopes to advertise Ally House as a special living option. Necla added he wants to expose the local community to queer culture and encourage students to treat queer artists fairly.

“It’s important to me to show them that their work and energy is worth money,” Necla said.

A friend of Necla’s, Aster Phillips said they believe Ally House Jr. is “inspiring” and a “great opportunity” to educate the Penn State and State College communities.

Along with providing rotating artwork exhibits, Aster (sophomore-anthropology) said they performed as a drag queen during the grand opening.

“I want to support the people who need the money to get top surgery because I know what it's like,” Phillips said. “I want to get top surgery myself.”

Phillips said they first became interested in art in sixth grade, with their inspiration stemming from wanting to draw Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

Some of their paintings sold at the art galleries in Penn State’s housing commons areas will include a picnic scene and a mushroom forest with weeping willow trees, Phillips said.

“I want to share my art, and I want people to look at it [and say], ‘This is really cute. I really like it,’” Phillips said.

Penn State student Camilla McCrary said she heard about the grand opening event through her LGBTQ club and was excited to attend the event because she’s never been to a drag show.

To McCrary (senior-computer engineering), art is “really important,” and she said she believes it affects everyday life through fashion.

Similar to McCrary, Tori Kovalchick said she heard about the event from the president of the Gender and Sexual Diversity in Schreyer organization and has been wanting to be more involved in the club and be a better ally of the LGBTQ community.

“I thinky [Ally House Jr.] is a really great way to help people feel more comfortable on campus,” Kovalchick (sophomore-economics) said. “It’s definitely a good cause… [It helps] people who might not be familiar with the community to become more educated and inclusive of all groups on campus.”

Another attendee of the event, Percy Rose, said he’s really proud of everyone’s efforts in creating Ally House Jr. and can’t wait to see the project grow.

“[Getting surgeries] should be a basic human right, and it sucks that it costs such an exorbitant amount of money if you don’t have the correct insurance,” Rose (junior-digital arts and media design) said.

Working with Necla, students Noah Robertson and Ryan Loscalzo collaborated to create a resolution in Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association for Ally House Jr.

The resolution was written to amplify the cause of Ally House Jr., and on Jan. 20, 2021, UPUA unanimously voted in favor of the creation of supporting the art galleries — and the creation of a transgender dysphoria relief fund from its profits.

Robertson (junior-philosophy and communication arts and sciences) is currently a member of the University Park Student Fee Board as a UPUA-appointee and said he believes the dysphoria fund will be an “incredible resource” for Penn State.

“I think it is a really great display of support for LGBTQ or other gender nonconforming students at this campus,” Robertson said.

Loscalzo (junior-applied data sciences), current chair of the Facilities Committee in UPUA and UPUA representative for the Penn State Student Lion Pride Roundtable for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, had similar sentiments.

“There are a lot of barriers for trans students here and trans students everywhere. It costs a lot of money for them to become their true selves,” Loscalzo said. “I think Ally House Jr. will be able

to provide students with this resource… I think this project will make the lives of Penn State students so much better because of it.”

