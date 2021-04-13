As of Tuesday, all Pennsylvania adults became eligible to schedule coronavirus vaccination appointments.

Previously, the date that all residents could begin scheduling was to be April 19, but governor Tom Wolf, citing a need for the "acceleration of the vaccine rollout," moved up the date, according to a release on Monday.

Students and faculty in the Penn State community are "strongly" encouraged to seek out methods to receive a vaccine, but acknowledged there still might be delays in supply.

“We really want everyone in our community to sign up to get the first vaccine available to them as soon as a dose is available,” Kelly Wolgast, director of the University’s COVID-19 Operations Control Center, said in a release. “In some areas it may still be a few weeks before an appointment is available, but the fact that all Pennsylvania adults will be eligible to make an appointment is great news for the commonwealth in the fight against COVID-19.”

According to a release, if vaccines become available for Penn State's pharmacy or for a large-scale vaccination program, the university "is prepared" and "has procured freezers capable of storing the vaccines at the appropriate temperatures."

Click here to view a map of all areas where vaccines are being administered, which is provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

