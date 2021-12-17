All Penn State campuses to comply with federal contractor vaccine requirement for employees

All of Penn State's campuses will be impacted by the federal contractor vaccine requirement for employees if the current injunction against the mandate is lifted by the courts, according to a release.

Originally issued through President Joe Biden’s executive order in September and impacting University Park, as well as eight commonwealth campuses, the federal requirement affects faculty, staff, technical service employees, Penn State Extension staff, students supported on wage payroll and graduate students supported on graduate assistantships.

Penn State said it is monitoring the legal developments surrounding the federal coronavirus vaccination requirements, the release said, and will share any updates that develop.

"The university has concluded that it is not practicable to have different standards at various campuses because many Penn State employees work, collaborate and interact on multiple campuses and at locations across the commonwealth," the release said.

All Penn State employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or have an approved medical/disability or religious-related accommodation by Jan. 4, the release said.

Under the federal contractor mandate, Penn State said employees cannot take a weekly coronavirus test instead of becoming fully vaccinated, but individuals with approved accommodations will need to continue weekly testing protocols.

Penn State said it will share updates and its plans to comply with the mandate on Dec. 30.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE