It’s been three years since shutdowns began from the coronavirus pandemic, and some Penn State students shared what this means for them.

On March 13, 2020, the President of the United States declared a national emergency surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Two days later, certain states began to implement shutdowns.

Some Penn State students remember exactly where they were when their schools announced closures.

Anthony Shpilsky said he believes he was either “in [his] math classroom when the announcement [came over] the PA system,” or he got the notification his school would be closing some time after school.

“I know we were definitely not the first school to close down,” Shpilsky (freshman-computer science) said.

For Shpilsky, he said the lockdown helped him “reflect.”

“It helped [me] reflect in terms of what everything was,” Shpilsky said. “It [helped me] to see — how is everything else being affected? How am I getting connected into all of this? And how we can actually all do our part to make sure that we are combatting this.”

Avani Giri said she was a sophomore in high school when shutdowns began.

“I just remember being in classes and everyone talking about it,” Giri (freshman-premedicine) said. “Teachers were saying we might be off for a few weeks, and both my parents work in the medical field, so they were talking about it.”

Giri said she got the email saying her school would close for two weeks while she was “at the golf course.”

“At the beginning, it just didn’t necessarily feel real,” Giri said. “It was just weird to not be able to leave the house much and not having that much human interaction at all.”

During the lockdown across the country, Giri said she “started being more aware of all the social issues going on at that time.”

“I couldn’t believe everything going on,” Giri said. “I actually made a website at that point about all the social issues, trying to bridge the division.”

The website, Gen Z Change, is still online and covers topics like mental health and the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the last three years, Giri said she’s “become more aware of the world that we live in” and “grown more as a person in terms of being more secure in who [she is].”

“[Lockdown] started when I was 16, and now I’m 19. Those are very formative years,” Giri said. “The pandemic enhanced that, because in addition to trying to figure out who I am as a person, I had to navigate a pandemic. I think the combination helped me grow up a little bit faster because of seeing the social climate of our country, and [it] helped me grow as a person more.”

Alison Concagh also said she was a sophomore in high school when shutdowns began.

“I remember the day that it happened. I was at school, and I was in the nurse’s [office],” Concagh (freshman-marketing) said. “I remember going back on the bus that day, going back home and watching the news, and it hit me how serious everything was.”

For Concagh, the initial quarantine was “definitely isolating,” but she “[doesn’t] mind being by [herself].”

“I think it actually almost helped me in a way,” Concagh said. “It gave me more time to self-reflect and slow down.”

Since experiencing the 2020 shutdowns, Concagh said she’s learned “to not take things for granted” and gained “a hopeful perspective” on the world.

“People were quick to start putting plans into action and accommodating around the pandemic,” Concagh said. “It made me hopeful that if things were to happen in the future that were also devastating or had this huge impact, people would be able to make positive changes.”

Some students recalled the stress and uncertainty the 2020 shutdowns brought them.

For Kavya Iyer, shutdowns began during the “second semester of [her] junior year” and impacted her upcoming tennis season. She also said she “could not take [her] SAT or ACT.”

“That was definitely difficult because I was applying to colleges then,” Iyer (sophomore-human development and family studies and psychology) said.

Iyer said she believes the college process was “a lot harder because of [coronavirus]” because she couldn’t visit any of the schools that she applied to.

“There was just a general higher level of stress during that time,” Iyer said.

During the initial shutdown, Iyer said she became “more of a person who liked to plan things,” and this has “definitely transferred to even now, in college,” three years later.

Ivory Hodiny, an international student from Singapore, said the pandemic brought up some concerns about facing racism while studying overseas.

Since the coronavirus pandemic originated in China, Hodiny (freshman-cybersecurity analytics and operations) said as a person who is Chinese, she and her parents discussed possible repercussions of studying abroad.

“I was thinking, ‘Would it be safe for me to study overseas if I had to face that racism?’” Hodiny said.

Hodiny said she experienced 2020 shutdowns as a student in Singapore as she was “starting at a new school.”

“It was pretty hard to make friends because we had classes on Zoom,” Hodiny said. “We had classes in person for a month before that, and then afterward, it was all online, so I didn’t really know my classmates that well.”

Additionally, Hodiny said shutdowns impacted her participation in her school’s tennis team.

“I got into the school through tennis, so I was supposed to play tennis for the school, but because of [the coronavirus] that couldn’t happen,” Hodiny said. “We didn’t meet as a team online — it totally stopped.”

Alaina Althouse said she found out about her school’s closure “on the bus going home on a Friday.”

“Initially, I didn’t really notice much of an impact [from quarantine],” Althouse (freshman-computer science) said. “As quarantine went on, I noticed I stopped talking to a lot of my friends, and I stopped associating with people other than my family, so I think it ended up being bad on my mental health.”

However, Althouse said “getting back out and talking to [her] friends again and seeing them more has made [her] happier.”

“[Quarantine] really did make me feel like, ‘Wow, we’re all in this together,’ because the whole world was shut down,” Althouse said. “It made me feel like I wasn’t alone in the fact that we were all alone.”

