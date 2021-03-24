Advocate Penn State Capital Day will take place virtually on Thursday as opposed to the usual trip to Harrisburg.

Capital Day is an advocacy rally for Penn State students, alumni and employees to have the ability to meet with elected officials. According to a release, this year’s event will focus on a “state-wide email campaign” to reach lawmakers.

The pre-written email provided by Advocate Penn State can be personalized for attendees to “add their own experiences” to the message.

Advocate Penn State said its goal is to “get as many people to participate [in the campaign] as possible” and surpass 2020’s number of participants, which totaled 470 people.

According to the release, participants have the whole day to take part in the event. Anyone with an address in Pennsylvania is eligible to participate as a constituent. The email campaign link will go live the day of the event.

