When fans leave Beaver Stadium following home football games, many student organizations arrive the next morning to clean up the plethora of food, pom poms and trash strewn around the stands.

Domenic Feola, president of Club Cross Country, cleaned up the stadium after the annual White Out against Auburn.

“We do this every year, so I kind of knew what to look forward to,” Feola (senior-advertising) said.

Feola said the club arrived at the stadium at 6:45 a.m. and didn’t finish until around 12:30 p.m., which he said was a “pretty average time” for the White Out.

Clubs participating in the cleanup get paid based on how many sections they clean. Club Cross Country, which has around 200 people, was assigned three-fourths of the stadium — everything except the student section.

“There were a few women who worked there who told us what to do and gave us our supplies like brooms and gloves,” Bradley Scanlon, a member of the club, said.

Scanlon (junior-biomedical engineering) said club members started by sweeping all of the trash in each row of seats to the aisles.

“The strategy basically is to sweep all the big stuff into the middle of the stands so it’s all piled up in the stairs — and then come through and bag it all,” Feola said.

Liam Wolson helped clean up the student section after the Villanova game with the Club Track and Field team.

Wolson (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said he was one of around 40 members of his club cleaning up.

“It was a tedious process, and it took a very long time, but it was for a good cause,” Wolson said.

Shoshana Levin cleaned up after both the White Out, as well as the Indiana game, and said the White Out cleanup process was “actually horrible.”

“There was trash literally everywhere,” Levin (freshman-psychology) said. “People are very messy.”

She said the worst part about the cleanup was how gross the process was. Levin said it was difficult to clean the spilled drinks and chicken that spectators left behind.

Veronica Matos joined Club Women’s Water Polo to clean up after the Illinois game, where she helped clean a section with 25 other people.

After the first sweep of trash gathering, Matos (freshman-international politics) said her group had to complete a second sweep due to the standards of the cleanup supervisors.

“They’re pretty strict,” Matos said. “Someone comes in and checks [the section], and then you have to go over it again or not.”

When they first arrived at the stadium in the morning, a supervisor divided Matos and her club into groups of five and assigned each group a section.

Ellen Lippy, a member of the Student Nurses’ Association at Penn State, agreed with Matos’ observation of the supervisors’ strictness.

“She walked around with a bag, picking up the tiniest pieces of paper that we had missed,” Lippy (freshman-nursing) said.

Lippy also agreed a huge part of the cleanup was picking up food. Since the game was cold and rainy, hot chocolate souvenir mugs left behind made for a lot of spills.

“There was stuff spilled everywhere, so we were trying to broom up stuff, but it was getting [dragged] through spilled hot chocolate,” Lippy said.

Samantha Wayne, also a SNAPS member, said the worst thing to clean up was the food.

“You had to scrape the food off the ground,” Wayne (freshman-nursing) said. “And it rained, so that didn’t help.”

Overall, Wayne said she thought “it was a good experience.”

Lorelei Tsumita is also a part of Club Women’s Water Polo and said she cleaned sections WE through WJ in the stadium.

“There was so much garbage — I couldn’t believe it,” Tsumita (junior-telecommunications and media industries) said.

Tsumita said if she had to do it again, she wishes cleanup would start later in the day as opposed to in the morning.

“I was absolutely shocked,” Tusmita said. “I thought there’d be a little bit of trash, but it was a lot.”

