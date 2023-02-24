It takes place the weekend between THON and spring break and occurs nearly a whole month before the real holiday it mimics — it’s almost State Patty’s Day in State College.

State Patty's is a student-made holiday celebrated annually the weekend after THON. This weekend, the Penn State community dons green and heads downtown.

Megan Grube, 21, said she appreciates the “absolute chaos” of the weekend.

“[There are] millions of people here that don’t even go to this school, and you’re just meeting a bunch of random people and having a blast,” Grube (junior-supply chain and information systems) said.

Grube said she typically attends house parties that end up merging into one larger social in someone’s backyard.

“There’s mud everywhere, kegs everywhere — it’s so fun,” Grube said.

Not all students are thrilled with the timing of State Patty’s weekend. Grube described the weekend right after THON as “brutal.”

“Everyone’s sleep deprived, but I also think that’s why it’s so fun,” she said. “And other people from other schools know what it is, but it’s also so random and specific to Penn State.”

The weather for State Patty’s weekend can be hit or miss, but it’s typical for students to spend time outside for it. Jack Wojtaszek said he finds the weekend a “good reason to get outside.”

“I think it’s awesome, and it’s a lot of fun every year,” Wojtaszek (senior-supply chain and information systems) said. “It’s one of the first times it’s nice out, and everyone’s just hanging out… It’s a great time.”

Wojtaszek said he doesn’t mind State Patty’s being after THON, citing THON as a “good reason to celebrate.”

As a senior, Wojtaszek said he’ll likely transition from hanging out at his fraternity house to the bars this weekend.

“It’ll have to be Primanti Brothers,” he said.

For other students, the holiday isn’t something they’re interested in. Nicholas Bowers said he’s never “really celebrated State Patty’s Day before.”

“I really like to cook with friends, so I know last year on this weekend we all got together and shared a meal together,” Bowers (senior-electrical engineering) said. “That was my favorite memory.”

Bowers said he’s curious about the future of the ongoing tradition of State Patty’s Day.

According to Bowers, he said he sees “people in [his generation] drinking less and less, year after year.”

“I don’t know where it will go, but I’m very curious,” Bowers said.

Some students have heard about State Patty’s Day from upperclassmen but will see it in action for the first time this year. Angelica Cerda said she’s “so excited” to see what it’s all about.

“Everyone talks about it like it’s so fun, and I know other schools have big Saint [Patrick’s] Day things, so I’m just looking forward to seeing what it’s like,” Cerda (freshman-management) said. “Since I’m a first-year, I’m experiencing everything for the first time, and everyone talks it up, so I’m hoping it’s really fun.”

Some students plan on going to fraternity houses due to this year’s updated rules on registering socials for the weekend.

The Interfraternity Council allowed fraternities to register social events on State Patty’s weekend this year, as a way to “prevent dangerous events.”

After the IFC released a statement regarding new social registration, Penn State announced it will work with the State College borough to increase safety measures. The borough announced on Wednesday that there will be an increased police presence downtown for State Patty’s weekend.

For Elliot Lindop, an England native, he said he thinks this upcoming weekend “should be good.”

In the past, Lindop (freshman-economics) said he celebrated Saint Patrick’s Day in Ireland, which he “enjoyed.”

Harry Montague also hasn’t experienced State Patty’s Day at school, but he said he’s been around similar celebrations.

“I’m excited to see what the State College State Patty’s Day is about — I’ve heard it’s a big deal,” Montague (freshman-mechanical engineering) said. “I’ve [celebrated] some Saint Patty’s Days in New York City, which are quite the spectacle.”

