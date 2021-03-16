A year ago, Penn State students were still attending massive lectures in the Forum Building, going to parties and bars downtown, and going about life as normal. Many didn’t expect being away from campus for more than a week during spring break — until the pandemic hit.

On March 11, 2020, Penn State announced spring break would be extended by three weeks due to the uncertainty of the new virus.

Students like Melody Munitz originally believed spring break 2020 would only be one week.

“I remember hearing rumors starting to spread about the potential of break being extended by a week due to increasing cases in the U.S.,” Munitz (junior-musical theatre and psychology) said. “I remember thinking that was simply a rumor, and it seemed very unlikely. That being said, I certainly did not foresee what ended up happening.”

Munitz said after initially hearing news about cruise ships and early cases in California, it took time to see the seriousness of the situation.

“It took a few days of being glued to the news and seeing case numbers skyrocket to fully accept the gravity of what was unfolding around us and acknowledge the likelihood that our college reality was about to shift drastically,” Munitz said.

Just a few days later on March 18, Penn State announced a complete switch to remote learning and the closure of residence halls.

Since the transition, life changed dramatically for Penn State students. Many classes still take place on Zoom, restrictions on guests and visitors exist for on- and off-campus housing, and social distancing rules are still in effect.

Munitz, who left behind some school materials while leaving for what she thought was only a few days, said adjusting to remote learning was an “interesting experience.”

“As a performance major, our classes were not able to simply shift to Zoom in the same way that a lecture class could. It took a bit of trial and error,” Munitz said. “But the dedication of amazing professors, passionate peers and supportive parents resulted in a transition that was as smooth as was possible in peculiar circumstances.”

Munitz said the pandemic has provided everyone “opportunities for growth.”

“As we have had to face new challenges, we’ve come to see how resilient we all can be, and how truly adaptable we are,” Munitz said. “I think it’s been a time of collectively embracing vulnerability — both out of necessity and out of desire.”

Kaylyn Greene said she wasn’t too concerned with the coronavirus early on, as the United States had yet to enforce lockdowns or mask requirements.

“We essentially thought it would only be for those extra [three] weeks and then we would go back — but little did we know COVID-19 was much more serious than we had believed,” Greene (junior-broadcast journalism) said.

For Greene, remote learning offered increased opportunities to work out and enjoy her hobbies, but she still hoped there would be a return to campus.

“I was hoping that Penn State would decide to send us back, but as my friend's schools started switching to remote learning and [Penn State] hadn't said anything, I was starting to become more worried,” Greene said.

Greene said online learning has its positives in terms of class schedules, especially for early classes in the morning.

“I found myself having more flexibility to wake up shortly before class started, because I could quickly eat breakfast and come back to get my laptop to take notes,” Greene said.

However, Greene said remote learning also enforced some negative behaviors as well.

“I had always been very avid about taking notes in a notebook, and since last spring I haven't touched a pencil,” Greene said. “I think when we get back to having more in-person classes that I will use a pencil and paper again, but online classes have made me so lazy.”

After a year of life amid the pandemic, Greene said she has learned “a lot about herself.”

“I have never been a morning person, and this Zoom has really made that even clearer,” Greene said. “I have also learned that I did a pretty good job at staying safe and healthy. I fortunately have not gotten COVID-19 at all, and with the way this country has handled the pandemic I am extremely grateful for my luck.”

Frederick Miller said he heard rumors going around that students may be sent home, but thought there was “no way [that could] happen.”

“[During] the early spring leading up to that, I thought that maybe people shouldn’t be traveling now. We did not really know what was going on with the coronavirus,” Miller (junior-theatre and comparative literature) said. “I thought we were being cautious and playing it safe, and in two weeks we would be back, but I really did not know what to expect.”

Miller, who works at Wegmans back home, said he was taken aback by the panic buying phenomenon that occurred early on during what was supposed to be the “slow months” at the store.

“I came home planning on a normal spring break, but one of the first things I noticed at work was how busy we were — we were slammed. Eventually, we got a notice that things had to be shut down,” Miller said, “and we don’t shut down the store ever at all.”

During his time working at Wegmans, Miller said some customers would get rude — especially when trying to return items, citing financial hardships and burdens.

“When people are scared, they are rude and nasty. In the weeks following [the outbreak], there was this push to ‘support our frontline workers,’ but now a year later, I feel we have resorted to feeling these workers don’t deserve respect,” Miller said.

Transitioning into Zoom was challenging, according to Miller, and while he now has the hang of it, he tries to spend as much time off of Zoom as possible.

“I don’t think the Zoom fatigue really hit me until this semester. Last spring it was just kind of this ‘it was what it was’ attitude,” Miller said. “I really feel like my drive is down. If I can avoid being on Zoom, I am going to avoid being on Zoom.”

Miller said one of the things he’s learned over the course of the pandemic is that spending more time online makes it even harder to connect with friends.

“I have had a lot of friendships over the years that have kind of fallen away or slipped through the cracks due to the pandemic,” Miller said. “The longer this goes on, the more you may see things like that happen — it makes you feel isolated.”

Miller said “we don’t know what comes next” in regard to how life will be after the pandemic, but that people need to be “kinder to both ourselves and each other.”

“I think we need to be kind to ourselves, and remind ourselves we are living in an unprecedented time,” Miller said. “And what happens after? Are people going to reach for a handshake or hug people? We need to be more empathetic toward each other and really come together to get out of this.”