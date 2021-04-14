I scream, you scream, we all scream for Berkey Creamery ice cream.

Penn State’s Creamery recently announced it would begin offering hand-dipped ice cream for the first time since the pandemic began.

The Creamery has been selling prepackaged goods since last spring as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the Creamery reintroduced its signature menu option on March 22, many students are excited to enjoy this heavily requested treat now that ice cream season is in full swing.

Some students like Katie Berdy said they are excited to try the hand-dipped ice cream.

“I am super excited — I haven’t gotten the hand-dipped [ice cream] yet, but I am excited to go with my friends,” Berdy (sophomore-biology) said. “I feel like it’s a good idea, because you can eat it outside, and it’s COVID safe.”

Tessa Beauchat echoed Berdy’s opinion and said she’s happy she’s able to enjoy the ice cream safely at the Creamery.

“I think that it's a great thing with this weather getting really nice. I think they are doing it safely, so it’s for the best,” Beauchat (sophomore-architectural engineering) said. “Everyone really enjoys it, so I’m pretty happy about it.”

Kerrigan Fenstermaker said one of the redeeming qualities of the Creamery offering hand-dipped ice cream is it is still following standard coronavirus precautions.

“I think it’s fine as long as [the employees] are wearing masks,” Fenstermaker (freshman-architectural engineering) said.

Fenstermaker said some people are worried about getting takeout during the pandemic, but she doesn’t have “any issues” with going to the Creamery.

Additionally, Luhan Yang said she missed the hand-dipped ice cream during the pandemic and is excited to see it back on the menu.

“It’s music to my ears,” Yang (junior-computer science) said. “It’s actually good news — I really missed the hand-scooped ice cream. That's one of the great things about [the] Penn State Creamery, and I was really sad when it was gone during COVID.”

Some students like Sarah White said the Creamery’s decision reflects the early signs of life returning to normal.

“As long as they are being safe and careful and following all of the procedures for food safety, I think it’s a good idea, and it will bring more happiness back to campus,” White (freshman-hospitality management) said.

Brian Bachman also said hand-dipped ice cream is a sign of a slow return to a pre-pandemic campus.

“It’s exciting,” Bachman (junior-political science) said. “[It’s] a sign that things are returning toward normalcy perhaps, which is exciting.”