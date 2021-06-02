With just a few months left before he attends Penn State, Gabriel Gayoso said he’s excited to meet new people, attend in-person classes and have fun — without a mask.

Penn State announced Tuesday fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask indoors beginning June 28. All individuals, however, will be allowed to go maskless outdoors.

Additionally, everyone must continue to wear masks on public transportation, in health care facilities and while conducting research in a lab.

“Overall, I think it’s a safe step in the direction of a return to normalcy,” Gayoso (freshman-mechanical engineering) said. “We’re finally going back to how things were before [the coronavirus pandemic].”

Gayoso said possible conflicts could arise from individuals being able to lie about their vaccination records, and he said it may be difficult to determine who is really vaccinated due to the privacy rights of medical records.

“Unfortunately, I do think there will be people who will lie about [their vaccination status],” Gayoso said. “I think the university should discipline people who are caught lying — granted, it would be hard to do that.”

Gayoso said pandemic aside, he’s excited to see Penn State campus life in full swing.

“When I visited, the campus was very dead,” Gayoso said. “I’m hoping to finally see campus as it should be with a lot of activities happening and people out.”

Grace Inserra said she’s excited to see progress in Penn State’s coronavirus mandates as the university continues to “follow suit with the rest of the country.”

After hearing her peers question why they should get the vaccine, Inserra (sophomore-biomedical engineering) said she hopes students learn about the vaccine incentives offered by Penn State over the summer.

The university said in order to encourage students to get vaccinated, fully vaccinated individuals will have the chance to win a $1,000 payment, $100 Barnes & Noble gift card or a football signed by James Franklin.

The weekly drawings will be held from June 7 to Aug. 23.

“If [the incentives are] what it takes for students to get their vaccine, then I think they’re a good idea,” Inserra said. “I think Penn State’s doing a good job of giving students what they want so we can have a normal school year next year.”

Gayoso said he thinks the university could do more to educate the student body rather than rely just on the incentives.

“One thing I would like to see is more vaccine education,” Gayoso said. “I think a lot of people who aren’t vaccinated are hesitant to get it because it’s still so early and [they] are maybe scared to get it.”

Regardless of how Penn State encourages students to get vaccinated, Inserra said she’s optimistic to have a genuine Penn State experience.

“I think by having more activities to participate in and the campus feeling more like a college campus again, I’ll finally feel like a normal student again,” Inserra said.

As a rising senior, Tyler Farr said he was more excited to hear sporting events will be transitioning toward full capacity.

“I’m excited to have a full house in Beaver Stadium for the football season,” Farr (senior-supply chain management) said.

Penn State Athletics announced Tuesday that the stadium will see a return to full capacity for the upcoming football season.

Farr said he didn’t think the past year with the pandemic was as bad as he initially thought, but he is concerned about the transition to in-person classes.

“I think we all got used to doing school online,” Farr said. “We’ve already gotten used to this COVID-style of schooling, so I think going back will be weird.”

While Farr said he’s not looking forward to waking up early for classes, he is excited the news came before the start of his senior year.

“As seniors, I think we’re all going to want to make the most out of it being our last year, and not having to wear masks is an exciting step,” Farr said.

After a rough first year because of the pandemic, Ethan Cook said he’s most excited to create maskless connections with people.

“[My] first year wasn’t a normal year,” Cook (sophomore-meteorology and broadcast journalism) said. “I’m excited to finally be able to see people’s faces and their expressions.”

Cook said he agreed with Penn State’s decision to align its regulations with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I definitely think it’s the right step forward, “ Cook said, “and I think not having to wear a mask if a person’s vaccinated will encourage more people to actually get vaccinated so they won’t have to wear masks inside.”

As Jordan Emely plans to return to Penn State to receive his master’s degree, he said not having to wear a mask is a “relief.”

“It’s not that wearing a mask was an added baggage or negative to me — the mask was the object that signified we were in a global pandemic — and that, in itself, was anxiety-producing,” Emely (graduate-education) said. “Knowing that we’re out of the realm of a global pandemic is going to be really great, especially just to get back in the classroom and have a sense of normalcy.”

Emely said he hopes individuals are “empathetic” toward people who continue to wear masks even after being vaccinated.

“While it seems that all we know is how to act in a pandemic, we will eventually be able to revert back to how we were,” Emely said. “But it’s going to be key to implement the lessons we’ve learned during the pandemic into our post-pandemic lives.”

