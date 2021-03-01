Within Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association’s General Assembly are many committees that keep busy working toward their respective policy goals. But as the 15th Assembly nears the halfway point of the spring semester, one of the busiest committees is also one of the newest — the Committee on Justice and Equity.

Formed out of the Committee on Outreach, the Committee on Justice and Equity was formed last year.

Najee Rodriguez, the chair of Justice and Equity for UPUA, has been involved in the committee since its inception. Elected as the first chair, he has sponsored and pushed for many of the committee’s initiatives on the floor of the General Assembly.

“I consider this committee 15 years in the making,” Rodriguez (sophomore-international politics and history) said. “The UPUA has been in existence for 15 years, and the mission of the committee is something that should have been established from day one.”

Though he does not cite a specific event that may have caused the creation of Justice and Equity, Rodriguez said he recognized that the ongoing nationwide calls for racial justice “expedited” the need for the committee.

Sustainability, according to Rodriguez, has been the main goal of the committee since its initial formation. Solidifying Justice and Equity’s place in the student government and setting precedent for future action were keys to the committee’s success, he said.

“We’re lucky enough to have a lot of representatives who are really immersed into the mission of the committee and realize the importance of what we do,” Rodriguez said.

As a policy goal from the beginning, better representation for historically marginalized communities became one of the first projects for the committee. Rodriguez said he and the rest of Justice and Equity pushed for more seats in UPUA for advocacy and community groups on campus.

The Black Caucus, Latino Caucus, Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Caucus, Interfraternity Council, Panhellenic Council, Multicultural Greek Council and National Panhellenic Council received seats in the General Assembly in spring 2019. The LGBTQA roundtable gained its seat later that year.

“I believe that the UPUA has been on this path of progress,” Rodriguez said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

As the 15th General Assembly has met throughout the spring semester, Justice and Equity’s cadre of representatives have written and passed a number of bills in support of its mission.

These include a formal condemnation of the “Zoom bombing” of Black Caucus’s Spring 2021 Virtual Involvement Fair presentation, support for Penn State Student Disability Services and handing out free school supplies to students.

But there’s still more to come, according to Vice Chair of Justice and Equity Aarathi Kallur. The committee plans to pursue a memorial for famous Penn State Black alumni Wally Triplett and Jesse Arnelle, she said.

The committee also plans to hand out vouchers to students who may struggle financially to receive routine medical examinations. Additionally, it plans to recognize the history of Indigenous peoples on the land that Penn State occupies, according to Kallur (sophomore-health policy and administration).

The reception of the new committee by UPUA has been positive, according to Kallur.

“Everyone understood that there was a need for a committee like [Justice and Equity],” Kallur said.

But the vice chair also said she has seen cooperation between her committee and the broader Penn State community.

“I think the Penn State student body has definitely been supportive and reached out to us,” Kallur said. “We try to keep that line of communication open and get as many ideas in as possible.”

Lexy Pathickal, vice president of UPUA, was vital in the initial conception of the Committee on Justice and Equity.

Pathickal (senior-political science and economics) said she noticed similar committees in the student governments of Penn State’s Big Ten counterparts. Hoping to bring an equivalent group to University Park, Pathickal and others gathered information about the potential of the new committee.

Now on sound footing and pursuing its policy goals, Pathickal hopes Justice and Equity will be an “ally” to Penn State students, serving as an institution that can always be turned to for help.

“I’m just hoping their creativity continues and their advocacy gets stronger and stronger even after me and [UPUA President] Zach [McKay] are gone from Penn State,” Pathickal said.

As the committee continues to carve out its space in the student government and Penn State community, Pathickal hopes for even more engagement.

“From here, we’re just hoping for more and more build up as the years go by.”