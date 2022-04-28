A look back at the Village | Death threats, racial violence shock community

Penn State’s racial climate had never been worse in 2001 than it was when leading up to the “Village” protests, according to former Penn State Black Caucus President LaKeisha Wolf, due to racial tensions on and off campus that threatened the safety of all Black students.

The events that followed led to the 2001 “Village” protests, a 10-day sit-in at the HUB-Robeson Center that changed the way student leadership interacted with university leaders, as well as the past administration’s actions — or lack thereof — to address what turned into more than just a few months of protests.

It all began a few years earlier when multiple separate incidents began to be voiced within the Black community at Penn State at the turn of the century.

One instance, in particular, occurred in November 1999 — when more than 60 students received racially motivated emails from “the Patriot.” According to The Daily Collegian archives, the emails were eventually traced back to a computer at Temple University in Philadelphia.

“[We were] recognizing that there were a lot of issues happening to students and faculty on campus — stories of Black faculty who were not getting tenure and who had a lot of issues in terms of being retained at Penn State and students who were being [racially] targeted,” Wolf, now a nonprofit director and small business owner in Pittsburgh, said.

Wolf said the hostility became more “apparent” at the beginning of the fall semester in 2000 when The Daily Collegian covered an event for new faculty and students featuring various multicultural organizations on campus.

Except, when the Collegian’s daily paper came out, instead of a story to go along with a picture from the event, only a picture and caption were published, according to Wolf.

“It was this really blurry picture of two Black students with their fraternity T-shirts on. The caption below said something like, ‘Black students host a carnival to attract new members,’” Wolf said. “But there was nothing ‘carnival’ about the event. And next to the picture was a story about crime.”

Wolf, who was studying journalism at Penn State as an undergraduate student at the time, said the proximity and placement of the picture along with no real explanation from the Collegian staff over the mistake became frustrating.

“As a journalism student, you’re taught to learn how to [correctly] lay out newspapers,” Wolf said, “to understand placement and proximity, and so you know my analysis was like, ‘This is totally incorrect, and actually, it’s very harmful.’”

While Wolf said members of the Collegian staff tried to explain what happened — the writer got sick, and there was supposed to be an article to go along with the story — Wolf, who had just begun her tenure as president of The Penn State Student Black Caucus, decided to write a letter to the editor.

A week later, at the beginning of October 2000, the letter was published in the Collegian along with a picture of Wolf. Subsequently, that’s when death threats began.

Messages were sent to Black Caucus’ mailbox in the HUB, according to Wolf.

“I felt we had a responsibility to have a public response to my receiving of [the first message], but then I got another one,” Wolf said.

Wolf reported the letter to Penn State’s administration immediately.

“I was told by one of the administrators that maybe someone was playing a joke on [me], maybe you shouldn’t take it this seriously or think too much about it,” Wolf said. “It was a really weird sort of response. By the time I got the second letter, there was a note and another letter inside, which instructed me to give it to this other Black student.”

That other student had also written a letter to the editor in the Collegian discussing a violent, racist encounter he had experienced in downtown State College that same year, according to Wolf.

“He had talked about how he was just really overwhelmed with the racist hostility that he was experiencing in the area,” Wolf said. “Because of this public rebuke, he got a letter similar to mine, which threatened our lives. What was even more strange was that they would always make reference to the Penn State football team.”

The 2000-01 Nittany Lions had started the season with high hopes and a double-threat quarterback, Rashard Casey, at the helm. However, the season was not living up to the high expectations of many.

The team eventually finished with a 5-7 record and missed a bowl game for the first time in 12 years.

Yet, the conversation wasn’t just centered on Casey as a quarterback who had a bad year — it was also about race, and the fact that Casey was Black.

“It seemed like there was all of this hostility toward [him] that was being communicated in these letters,” Wolf said, “saying stuff like, ‘If you [N-words] can't win a goddamn football game, who needs you?’”

Wolf said she was beginning to feel unsafe. She lived off campus, but the response to her safety concern was so “lackluster,” she felt she had to take the situation into her own hands.

She and some other students decided to have a meeting with the police chief at the State College Police Department.

Wolf said the chief alluded there were numerous people getting racist death threats at the time — and some of those students were also football players.

“We were completely shocked. Sending threatening mail through the U.S. Postal Service is a federal crime,” Wolf said. “It was just the gravity of the situation. It kind of hit us like, ‘How is this being addressed?’”

Wolf said it was at this time Penn State stepped in, offering Wolf police escorts to call any time she would leave class or go from her apartment to campus.

“I opted to accept the protection, but it was just clear to me that [the police] didn't really care about me,” Wolf said. “I did that for a month, but I actually felt even more unsafe, oftentimes, being with an officer — I was very much aware and sensitive to the optics of that.”

Amid the growing number of students frustrated about the university’s response following the letters and the racial culture at Penn State, Black student leaders held a press conference in the HUB publicly denouncing the hate mail for the first time on Oct. 18, 2000.

According to Wolf, several hundred students turned out for the event.

The feeling of a “lackluster” response from the university had only grown stronger after a “failed” meeting with former Penn State President Graham Spanier led Wolf and the caucus to take things into their own hands by creating a survey to go along with a university-sponsored forum on racism at Pollock Commons.

According to Wolf, over 300 students were surveyed from a range of different backgrounds.

“Overwhelmingly, no matter who the respondent was, everybody had a story,” Wolf said. “White students talked about being in classrooms where professors were teaching racialized history and voicing disrespectful comments toward minorities, while others pointed toward issues of actual fighting and violence like having rocks thrown at them.”

Wolf said the “range of experiences” were all compiled into a booklet titled “Racism at Penn State,” which students would later show to Pennsylvania representatives in Harrisburg.

Additionally, after looking into the areas where the university claimed to foster diversity, Wolf said she and a group of Black Caucus members and others discovered the university’s “Framework to Foster Diversity at Penn State.”

Initially launched in 1998, the five-year plan was designed to promote equity across the campus, and it received state funding.

“It talked about how to encourage certain kinds of learning inside of the classroom and about prioritizing a welcoming environment — all things where there was no evidence that any of it was actually being implemented,” Wolf said. “So we decided to go right back to administration.

“We said to Spanier, ‘Why are we not making any progress?’ even with documents like this that are supposed to target the issues within the educational content as well,” Wolf said. “He basically said it was out of his hands, and if we wanted to discuss issues within the curriculum, that we had to go to the [University] Faculty Senate.”

The group of students began compiling information to present in front of the senate, according to Wolf.

“We created a really powerful outline and presentation,” Wolf said. “We did a lot of research comparing Penn State to the other Big Ten schools and rated Penn State in terms of Black student retention, graduation rates, faculty of color etc.”

And on Dec. 5, 2000, at the end of their presentation in front of the senate, Wolf said they demanded an acknowledgement of failure to implement the “Framework to Foster Diversity at Penn State,” as well as a commitment to begin addressing some of the racial issues immediately.

According to Wolf, the senate wouldn’t agree to the conditions, and during the discussion that followed, the meeting was abruptly adjourned.

“When [the senate] said [it] would respond to us next semester, it was disgusting. People’s lives were being threatened. People were literally being harmed,” Wolf said. “After realizing this was the last meeting of the semester, we went back to President Spanier’s office and waited.”

After a five hour sit-in at Old Main, Wolf said Spanier called in the chair and co-chair of the University Faculty Senate. For four more hours, the group stayed in the office as negotiations took place, which resulted in a document signed by Black Caucus, the president and the senate admitting that the university’s failure to meet the framework’s initiatives was unacceptable and damaging to Penn State’s racial climate.

Following winter break and heading into 2001, the group created what Wolf said they called the Genome A curriculum committee.

“Genome A is a West African word that means ‘only God,’” Wolf said. “We wanted to name the committee this because we felt like our work was very purpose centered, and that’s God’s work.”

According to Wolf, the committee focused on investigating the diversity initiatives in a few colleges in particular, including business, communications, political science and education.

The information was compiled into the aforementioned booklet and included the group’s statement, numerous hate letters received over the past year, agreements signed by administration, newspaper articles, the original Framework to Foster Diversity, student testimonies from the survey, and photographs of events on campus throughout the past year.

By February 2001, Black Caucus members took this binder to the state legislature in Harrisburg, according to Collegian archives, to discuss the crisis on campus.

But just a month later, amid coverage from the Collegian that included consistent coverage of student testimonies, the paper itself became involved when staff writer Daryl Lang also started to receive death threats.

Lang, a white reporter at the Collegian, had been covering the Black Caucus and racial relations on campus all semester.

“He was sent this letter that straight up called him a ‘[N-word] lover,’” Wolf said. “But it also had a message to me — ‘Since you love to write about [N-words] so much, give this to LaKeisha because we know her mail is being screened.’”

Though the letter, which was received on April 20, 2001, spewed the same hateful sentiments of others Wolf had received, what differentiated it was a reference to a Black man who could be found dead at the top of Mount Nittany.

Concerned for her own and other students’ safety, Wolf said she gathered friends and Black Caucus members at the cultural center in the HUB.

According to Collegian archives, just a few days later on April 25, 2001, the circulation of the Mount Nittany news “prompted administrators to send an email message to all students to dispel rumors” that the death was connected with the letter.

“If somebody is admitting they’ve murdered somebody, it’s an immediate safety concern for all students — for all Black people,” Wolf said. “We were exhausted. This had been going on for months, and I think we finally realized something big would have to happen to be heard.”

On Friday, April 27, according to Collegian archives, police found the body of a man who died by gunshot in Snow Shoe Township.

Many protesters, including Wolf, still maintain the body found was the body mentioned in the threatening letter Wolf received, but local police and the university have reiterated the lack of connection between the body found in Snow Shoe and Penn State, according to Collegian archives.

For former Undergraduate Student Government President Justin Zartman, tensions were evident.

“I think, below the surface, that racist climate was always there, and I think the administration at that time did everything [it] could to make it seem like it didn't exist,” Zartman, now a Penn State World Campus instructor and labor attorney, said. “And I think that was to [the university’s] detriment and why it exploded into the movement that it did.”

Zartman said the inaction led to internal discussion that he was privy to in his position as student government leader.

“I wouldn't say I was a formal mediator, but I do feel like the administration tried to send messages to [Black Caucus] through me,” Zartman said. “I mean, I think they were trying to talk to them without getting in a room with them.”

Zartman said as a white student leader, he felt a responsibility to make sure he was voicing his concerns to the administration as well.

“I was only a few weeks into [being] student government president, and I remember at one point, there was a press release that went out with quotes from me from the administration,” Zartman said. “I didn't say any of it. And so I called the president's office and was like, ‘I didn't say any of this, you know, the AP just called me. What did you just release?’”

According to Zartman, the release was redacted, but it served as a symbol to how student leaders had been dealt with in the past and “as a tool to give [the public] whatever message [the university] wanted.”

With the amount of students, alumni and faculty in the audience at the annual Blue-White game, Wolf said it only seemed natural the first idea that came to mind was doing something at the game.

“People could look at it as interrupting the football game, but our lives were [being] interrupted,” Wolf said, “by murder, death threats and violence.”

On April 21, 40 students gathered to run onto the field with no plan set in place — only that they were going to jump the fence, link up their arms and go to the 50-yard line together.

Yet, only 26 students made it to the middle of the field and were subsequently arrested for criminal trespassing.

“It was just loud, but we could hear what we were being called — ‘[N-words]’ and other profanities. You could just hear violence coming from people's mouths,” Wolf said. “However, because it was a Penn State football game, it became a national story.”

According to Wolf, the only announcement made at the game related to the recent racial tensions was to advertise a march against hate the university was planning for the following Tuesday, April 24.

“[Penn State’s] biggest flaw was that the administration decided [it was] going to have this rally but didn't at all involve students of color at all, and so it backfired,” Wolf said. “We began to occupy the HUB that day.”

Wolf said the group had planned to meet in front of Old Main in an attempt to persuade Spanier to have another meeting with student leadership, but administration was unresponsive.

Later, Wolf found out the administration had locked down the entire building.

“We just continued rallying — even when the administration tried to sway us,” Wolf said. “That’s when we began to receive additional support. The [National Association for the Advancement of Colored People] even drove up from Pittsburgh and other groups, too.”

But Wolf said attention to issues she hoped university leaders would respond to was never paid, even when evidence was presented.

“That’s really when we decided we were going to stay in the HUB and do a sit-in until [Penn State’s administration] came back to us and we could negotiate on something that would make sense,” Wolf said. “It's where the ‘Village’ was born.”

The group gathered in the cultural center for 10 days of protest. An estimated 400 students joined the demonstration throughout the sit-in, where multiple floors of the HUB were occupied.

Zartman was one of the students who camped out overnight in the HUB.

He said he believes the Village catapulted Black Caucus to a bigger audience, and while he was in a leadership position on campus, Zartman still felt he had a duty to participate.

“Administration wasn't listening, and so I think it was the right role for me — to voice my support alongside them,” Zartman said.

As the news began to spread, Wolf said encouragement and support began to travel throughout student communities — a first after months of tension and concern.

“We were doing the work that people get paid six figures to do and while still going to school and maintaining our GPAs and all of that,” Wolf said. “But, despite it all, when we started hearing feedback asking why we were doing it all, we were like, ‘If not us, then who?’”

Robin Hoecker was one such student who began documenting the protests and turmoil throughout the 2000-01 school year.

She began photographing the incidents that led up to the Village in the fall of 2000 after covering Wolf and her peers’ first march around Beaver Stadium — the previous fall — for her photojournalism class.

“It was horrendous, the way that the students [were treated] — all they did was march silently around Beaver Stadium, but lots of people had been drinking, and people shouted all kinds of things at them,” Hoecker, assistant professor of photojournalism at DePaul University in Chicago, said. “It was shocking for me to witness that.”

Hoecker said after developing the pictures in a dark room, she realized just how powerful the images were. After taking them to Black Caucus members to thank them for letting her document them, they agreed to have her be in the room as the Village began.

Hoecker said the pursuit toward change from Black Caucus and student leaders like Wolf was impressive.

“I mean these are 20-year-olds who were really advising academics and professional administrators whose job it is to shape curriculum,” Hoecker said. “And they were advising them on how to do it. It was remarkable.”

From Hoecher’s perspective, gaining positives from a period of such turmoil is important, and she noted the genesis of the Africana Research Center as a prime example of that.

However, she’s the first to point out that the fact that the university had been under a federal government mandate to desegregate in the ‘80s, had plans ready to address diversity issues, but legally, Penn State wasn’t meeting these goals.

Hoecker said the idea became her photojournalism class final project, then an independent study topic and finally the subject of her honor’s thesis.

“Students graduate, people retire and then another generation of students has to come and make the same demands,” Hoecker said. “My thesis [was] about the recurring nature of Black student protests at Penn State — how [protests] happen every 10 to 15 years and how the same demands never fully address the problems at hand.”

And yet, Hoecker said what she remembers most from that period is the sheer amount of students that filled into the HUB during the 10-day protest.

“People were living there during finals week, chanting every hour on the hour — it was very visible,” Hoecker said. “Everybody was watching what was happening at Penn State.”

However, Hoecker said because there’s so much “turnover” in a university setting, she believes there needs to be some sort of “institutional memory.”

“It takes effort to acknowledge that part of history but if we don’t, it can slip away,” Hoecker said. “During the protests, we didn't know about the protests that happened in ‘88, where they took over the telecommunications building or about the students in the ‘60s who also took over the football field and Old Main and made a very, very similar list of demands.

“Students at the time and in 2001 didn't know that history either,” Hoecker said. “Just like students now don't know about what happened back then.”

Hoecker said on the last day of the Village protests, she went to get a drink of water on the fourth floor of the HUB. She looked up and above the water fountain was a picture of the protests from the ‘60s showing the takeover of the football field.

“I was like, ‘Wait, what? Wait a minute, this happened already?’” Hoecker said. “It’s [triggered] by a spark of people's negative experiences of being a minority at a predominately white school.”

As the sit-ins continued and finals week came and went, “the villagers” as they began to be known, agreed to the “Plan to Enhance Diversity at Penn State,” which later established the aforementioned Africana Studies Research Center in the 2001-02 school year.

According to Collegian archives, in the same timespan, the university also agreed to committing $900,000 in funding for the center during the next five years. Additionally, the agreement would have 10 full-time faculty members in the African and African-American Studies department by fall 2003.

After 10 days, on May 4, 2001, “the villagers” ended their sit-in at the HUB. According to Collegian archives, an estimated 100 people gathered for final goodbyes.

But that advocacy work has yet to be finished.

In recent years, Hoecker said different racial incidents on campus and in the surrounding State College community could be the tip of the iceberg to more student protests to come.

Key incidents include the formation of the 3/20 Coalition in State College after Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man, was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019, when three officers arrived at Osagie's apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

The Instagram account, “BlackAtPennState,” gained over 5,000 followers during the summer and fall of 2020 due in part to the mass protests nationwide after George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis was killed by a white police officer on Memorial Day in 2020.

“It is no secret that racism is well and alive in the State College area and at Penn State University,” the admin of the account said in its first post. “Whether it’s the constant micro-aggressions or blatant racist remarks, confronting racism and discrimination is a daily struggle for Black Penn Staters.”

The account, which has 394 posts of shared experiences from the Black community at Penn State, last posted on Sept. 3, 2020.

One of the most notable in incident recent years was the ‘Zoom bombing’ incidents that ocurred at the beginning of the 2020 semester.

According to a official statement from Black Caucus at the time, 51 unaffiliated users entered Black Caucus’s Zoom room during the Spring 2021 Virtual Involvement Fair, and “ambushed” the group with several users screaming, playing loud music and exposing themselves sexually.

Even last year, when the State College chapter of the NAACP got involved after alleging that a physical altercation that occurred in the Willard Building due to masking was a “race-related aggression,” the racial climate on campus was once again brought to the forefront of community issues.

For junior Black Caucus member Joshua Kouassi, there’s been a lot of progress — but at the same time, racist incidents are “continuing to occur.”

“I think that the major difference is that when we have incidents now they're more so on a level of principle where we are able to gauge the severity of the threat quite easily,” Kouassi (junior-political science), the Black Caucus Sankofa chair, said. “But the university's response is still kind of similar.”

Kouassi said frequently, the caucus will put its case forward only to wait months, if not multiple semesters, to hear back from anyone in a leadership position, “We don't feel like the university really prioritizes underrepresented students.”

Vice Provost for Educational Equity Marcus Whitehurst said via email that there’s a “growing recognition within Penn State leadership that more can and should be done.”

But Whitehurst said the university is steadfast in its efforts to continue to provide opportunities to embrace diversity at Penn State.

“From providing initiatives that embrace diversity and promote broad acceptance of differences to working to ensure equitable access and opportunities for our faculty, staff and students,” Whitehurst said. “Ultimately, the university must maintain its efforts to continuously work toward fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for all.”

Kouassi said in many ways, it goes back to protest and the way in which former students have led by example to show how real change can be more.

“I feel like a lot of times when people think of protests they think it was a long time ago, somewhere that was not here, right,” Kouassi said. “But in actuality, people need to understand that there are struggles everywhere and that protests sometimes need to happen and will happen anywhere. The status quo needs to be shifted, and that’s the power of protest.”

In September 2021, the Select Presidential Commission on Racism, Bias, Community Safety announced the creation of the Center for Racial Justice, a major action as part of the broader “Advancing Inclusion, Equity and Diversity” plan.

“Penn State is actively making plans to, you know, strengthen that communication, but it also needs to recognize the past and all the hard work of the caucus especially to get here,” Kouassi said.

Lisa Powers, senior director of strategic communications at the university, said via email that recent initiatives — such as the creation of the Center for Anti-Racist Research, a new version of an Anti-Bias Education Program for all University employees beginning this summer and a university-wide Community Survey launched in Febraury 2020 — have all “evolved” from the efforts that were agreed on in 2001 and from additional input from faculty, staff and students.

Zartman said he believes a new era of respect for student leaders began after the "village," and it took something as big as the Village to get to a point of understanding to begin with.

“It really showed [those adults] in power just how critical students are within the running of a university,” Zartman said.

Jeanelle Loiseau is a Black Caucus representative for the 16th assembly of UPUA.

“If you don’t know the ‘Village,’ then you don’t know Black Caucus,” Loiseau (senior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said. “It changed everything. The ‘Now More Than Ever’ chant is said at the end of each Black Caucus event in honor of [those who came before].”

Loiseau said it’s “surprising” and “not in a good way” that so many students don’t know about the 2001 protests.

“The racial climate is better now but not where it should be,” Loiseau said. “There’s so much Black history that gets left out. I wish tour guides and orientation leaders would have a part of their script dedicated to Black history over the history of the ‘We Are’ chant because clearly things didn’t go uphill from that point [on].”

It was that frustration that led Loiseau toward the idea of creating a plaque dedicated to the “Village” on campus.

“I was at a UPUA assembly and we had a special presentation from Latino Caucus president, Heidy Canales, where she spoke about the racism and mistreatment she had [experienced]. It sparked something in me that I needed to use my role to advocate for minorities the best that I can,” Loiseau said. “That night I messaged my Black Caucus executive board telling them I wanted to get a plaque in honor of the Village.”

Loiseau pointed out how concerning it is that 21 years have passed without any display.

“When you learn about the Village, it gives you a different perspective of the university — that is not just football games and being in Happy Valley,” Loiseau said. “Throughout my time here at Penn State, my tolerance for the lack of diversity and inclusion have thinned.

“If no one else is going to [step up], then I [will] and this plaque has been a major example of that. I want the elephants in the room to be addressed. I'm tired of non-minorities not knowing what we had to do to be at this university and what our previous generations fought for.”

According to Loiseau, the plaque will be placed in the HUB within the area the Village took place with a goal of having the plaque up and ready to be revealed by December 2022.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic affecting the extent of 20th anniversary celebrations last year, the event should mark a reunion of more "village" alumni back on campus again.

Loiseau said she also hopes the plaque will show all students the true colors behind the history of the university as well.

“On the Black Caucus website, we provide a detailed timeline of history events that have happened. Did you know when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, the University refused to put flags at half staff so the Black Caucus went to the flags in front of Old Main, broke the mechanism controlling the flags and lowered the flags themselves?” Loiseau said.

For Loiseau, “there’s so much more to learn” and her hope is “this plaque will be the beginning of it.”

Even without a physical presence of the remnants of the 2001 protests in the HUB halls yet, Wolf said she is “profoundly proud” of the legacy she and other peers were able to leave — even with all the pain and sacrifice that had to happen to get there.

“The struggle we had and continue to have at Penn State is no different than the struggle of Black people in this country overall,” Wolf said. “And I don’t think there will ever be a time where racism is not a factor within our society to the point that this struggle is entirely gone — but what I do see is hope, and that’s enough to keep me going.”