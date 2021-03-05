The moving parts of One Penn State 2025 are already in motion to bring online access to every part of the university across Pennsylvania.

One Penn State 2025 plans to increase access to educational resources for students across all of the university’s campuses. The university plans to have the goals of the strategic plan accomplished by 2025.

According to Yvonne Gaudelius, executive co-chair, interim vice president and dean for undergraduate education, One Penn State 2025 aims to expand the Digital Learning Cooperative, a program in which curricula from all campuses are accessible for students no matter what campus they’re currently at.

She said the cooperative is trying to “remove the limitations of being in one place.”

Gaudelius referred to Penn State as an “ecosystem,” and said each campus has its own culture. She said One Penn State 2025 aims to capitalize on all of the strengths of that ecosystem to create a better experience for students.

Renata Engel, executive co-chair and vice provost for online education at Penn State, said changes have already been enacted.

Engel said these changes are not directly related to One Penn State 2025 but instead show what the initiative is aiming to achieve.

“Some of the things that have emerged have been things like the [Penn State] Go app, and that’s a way of accessing some of the resources and seamlessness that we want to see happen for students,” Engel said.

Micro-credentials — a way of attaining knowledge on a specific aspect of your education without needing a degree or certificate — are also a target of One Penn State 2025. Engel said students are looking for ways to “augment” their education by expanding knowledge in a specific way.

A business major who’s looking to learn more about leadership could take a micro-credential course on creative problem solving to gain those skills, for example.

“We can be more agile as a university to get some of those opportunities constructed for students that have access to them, and then be able to use those as ways of supporting the degree program they’re pursuing,” Engel said.

The program started as a means of improving the university and making sure all digital resources were being put to good use. Engel said this program aims to look ahead toward the future of education in the digital age.

“In a digital age — which we’re in — how do we strengthen our approach as one university?” Engel asked. “So are we taking advantage of the digital age and resources in order to really strengthen everything we do?”

Another goal of the initiative is to increase access for students who have already graduated and allow them to “step back in” to education.

One way the initiative plans to attain this is by allowing alumni to have permanent access to their Penn State email accounts in a subscription model, according to Gaudelius.

According to the One Penn State 2025 strategic plan website, the strategic plan will also look to create a “diverse and inclusive institution” through resources and educational content.

Engel said the coronavirus has shed light on the disparities in access to resources for certain individuals. The initiative is seeking ways to improve access in areas impacted by the coronavirus and enable a more “equitable approach” to access university resources.

Overall, One Penn State 2025 aims to create a more accessible university for students across all campuses. It doesn’t seek to homogenize all the different branches — but instead unify the resources offered to Penn State Students.

“As President Barron sometimes talks about, he says ‘let Penn State be your university for life,’” Gaudelius said.